RLX Technology Announces Unaudited Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

BEIJING, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RLX Technology Inc. ("RLX Technology" or the "Company") (NYSE: RLX), a leading branded e-vapor company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

Net revenues were RMB2,541.4 million ( US$393.6 million ), representing an increase of 6.0% from RMB2,398.5 million in the first quarter of 2021.

were ( ), representing an increase of 6.0% from in the first quarter of 2021. Gross margin was 45.1%, compared to 46.0% in the first quarter of 2021.

was 45.1%, compared to 46.0% in the first quarter of 2021. U.S. GAAP n et income was RMB824.3 million ( US$127.7 million ), compared with U.S. GAAP net loss of RMB267.0 million in the first quarter of 2021.

was ( ), compared with U.S. GAAP net loss of in the first quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net income[1] was RMB651.8 million ( US$100.9 million ), representing an increase of 6.8% from RMB610.5 million in the first quarter of 2021.

[1] Non-GAAP net (loss)/income is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on the Company's non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

"In the second quarter of 2021, our business continued to develop as we increased our efforts to further improve underage protection and product safety," said Ms. Ying (Kate) Wang, Co-founder, Chairperson of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of RLX Technology. "With our strategic focus on technology investment and brand building, we strive to make RELX a trusted brand for adult smokers with state-of-the-art products, industry-leading technologies and scientific advances. Going forward, we will further enhance investments in scientific research, strengthen our distribution and retail network, and improve our supply chain and production capabilities, to create more value for our users and shareholders alike."

Second Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results

Net revenues increased by 6.0% to RMB2,541.4 million (US$393.6 million) in the second quarter of 2021 from RMB2,398.5 million in the first quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to an increase in net revenues from sales to offline distributors, which was mainly attributable to the expansion of the Company's distribution and retail network. The Company believes that the slowdown in Q2 quarterly sequential revenue growth was primarily due to external factors including the negative publicity on the e-vapor industry in the latter half of the second quarter, coupled with the fact that the draft new rules announced on March 22, 2021 had not been formally confirmed and no new implementation details had been revealed, which had an adverse impact on our sales. Impacts from such external factors, along with recent extreme weather in several provinces of China and tightened social restrictions on a national level due to delta outbreaks, may persist after the second quarter and be difficult to predict.

Gross profit increased by 3.8% to RMB1,146.5 million (US$177.6 million) in the second quarter of 2021 from RMB1,104.1 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Gross margin was 45.1% in the second quarter of 2021, compared to 46.0% in the first quarter of 2021.

Operating expenses were RMB167.2 million (US$25.9 million) in the second quarter of 2021, representing a decrease of 86.3% from RMB1,216.0 million in the first quarter of 2021. The significant decrease in operating expenses was primarily due to the recognition of share-based compensation expenses of positive RMB172.5 million (US$26.7 million), consisting of (i) share-based compensation expenses of positive RMB51.5 million (US$8.0 million) recognized in selling expenses, (ii) share-based compensation expenses of positive RMB41.4 million (US$6.4 million) recognized in general and administrative expenses, and (iii) share-based compensation expenses of positive RMB79.7 million (US$12.3 million) recognized in research and development expenses. The significant fluctuations in share-based compensation expenses were primarily due to the changes in the fair value of the share incentive awards that the Company granted to its employees as affected by the significant fluctuations of the share price of the Company.

Selling expenses decreased by 56.8% to RMB126.0 million (US$19.5 million) in the second quarter of 2021 from RMB291.5 million in the first quarter of 2021. The decrease was mainly driven by (i) the fluctuation of share-based compensation expenses, and (ii) a decrease in salaries and welfare benefits, partially offset by an increase in branding material expenses.

General and administrative expenses decreased by 93.5% to RMB46.1 million (US$7.1 million) in the second quarter of 2021 from RMB712.8 million in the first quarter of 2021. The decrease was mainly driven by (i) the fluctuation of the share-based compensation expenses, and (ii) a decrease in salaries and welfare benefits, partially offset by an increase in legal and other consulting fees.

Research and development expenses decreased by 102.3% to positive RMB4.9 million (US$0.8 million) in the second quarter of 2021 from RMB211.6 million in the first quarter of 2021. The decrease was mainly driven by (i) the fluctuation of the share-based compensation expenses, (ii) a decrease in salaries and welfare benefits, partially offset by an increase in depreciation and amortization expenses.

Income from operations was RMB979.3 million (US$151.7 million) in the second quarter of 2021, compared with loss from operations of RMB111.9 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Income tax expense was RMB204.2 million (US$31.6 million) in the second quarter of 2021, compared with RMB176.3 million in the first quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to an increase in taxable income.

U.S. GAAP net income was RMB824.3 million (US$127.7 million) in the second quarter of 2021, compared with U.S. GAAP net loss of RMB267.0 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP net income was RMB651.8 million (US$100.9 million) in the second quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 6.8% from RMB610.5 million in the first quarter of 2021.

U.S. GAAP basic and diluted net income per American depositary share ("ADS") were RMB0.595 (US$0.092) and RMB0.591 (US$0.092), respectively, in the second quarter of 2021, compared to U.S. GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ADS of both RMB0.174 in the first quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS[2] were RMB0.470 (US$0.073) and RMB0.467 (US$0.072), respectively, in the second quarter of 2021, compared to non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS of both RMB0.398 in the first quarter of 2021.

[2] Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on the Company's non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term bank deposits, short-term investments and long-term bank deposits of RMB14,880.8 million (US$2,304.7 million), compared to RMB14,437.8 million as of March 31, 2021. As of June 30, 2021, approximately US$1,642.9 million (RMB10,610.1 million) was denominated in U.S. dollars.

About RLX Technology Inc.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) is a leading branded e-vapor company in China. The Company leverages its strong in-house technology and product development capabilities and in-depth insights into adult smokers' needs to develop superior e-vapor products. RLX Technology Inc. sells its products through an integrated offline distribution and "branded store plus" retail model tailored to China's e-vapor market.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.relxtech.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses Non-GAAP net income and Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, each a non-GAAP financial measure, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. Non-GAAP net income represents net income excluding share-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS is computed using Non-GAAP net income and the same number of ADSs used in U.S. GAAP basic and diluted net income/(loss) per ADS calculation.

The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by the management to evaluate its operating performance and formulate business plans. The Company believes that they help identify underlying trends in its business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses that are included in net income/(loss). The Company also believes that the use of the non-GAAP measures facilitates investors' assessment of its operating performance, as they could provide useful information about its operating results, enhances the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allows for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the management in its financial and operational decision making.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. They should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to net income/(loss), basic and diluted net income/(loss) per ADS or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of its operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review its historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures. The non-GAAP financial measures here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to our data. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on any single financial measure.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars and from U.S. dollars to RMB are made at a rate of RMB6.4566 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on June 30, 2021 set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or U.S. dollars amounts referred could be converted into U.S. dollars or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" and similar statements. Among other things, quotations from management in this announcement, as well as the Company's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's growth strategies; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; trends and competition in China's e-vapor market; changes in its revenues and certain cost or expense items; PRC governmental policies, laws and regulations relating to the Company's industry, and general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is current as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

RLX TECHNOLOGY INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)



As of

December 31 June 30, June 30,

2020 2021 2021

RMB RMB US$ ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents 1,113,988 6,525,659 1,010,696 Restricted cash 340,813 500 77 Short-term bank deposits 493,282 2,300,950 356,372 Receivables from online payment platforms 862 2,706 419 Short-term investments 1,473,349 3,547,674 549,465 Accounts and notes receivable 20,089 22,794 3,530 Inventories, net 329,123 649,707 100,627 Amounts due from related parties 21,006 5,027 779 Prepayments and other current assets 74,383 316,623 49,039 Total current assets 3,866,895 13,371,640 2,071,004 Non-current assets:





Property, equipment and leasehold improvement, net 74,500 120,748 18,701 Intangible assets, net 5,393 6,816 1,056 Long-term investments 4,000 12,000 1,859 Deferred tax assets 6,000 815 126 Right-of-use assets, net 91,743 101,857 15,776 Long-term bank deposits - 2,506,002 388,130 Other non-current assets 11,354 25,099 3,887 Total non-current assets 192,990 2,773,337 429,535 Total assets 4,059,885 16,144,977 2,500,539







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts and notes payable 1,459,782 2,177,407 337,237 Contract liabilities 320,434 118,093 18,290 Salary and welfare benefits payable 179,558 321,837 49,846 Taxes payable 363,644 357,494 55,369 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 116,929 263,771 40,853 Amounts due to related parties 11,174 - - Lease liabilities - current portion 45,073 54,751 8,480 Total current liabilities 2,496,594 3,293,353 510,075







Non-current liabilities:





Deferred tax liabilities 5,210 5,210 807 Lease liabilities - non-current portion 49,448 49,824 7,717 Total non-current liabilities 54,658 55,034 8,524 Total liabilities 2,551,252 3,348,387 518,599







Shareholders' equity:





Ordinary shares (US$0.00001 par value; 15,000,000,000 shares

authorized; 1,436,815,570 shares issued and outstanding as of

December 31, 2020; 1,570,790,570 shares issued and

1,345,854,800 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2021) 94 103 16 Additional paid in capital 1,589,857 12,329,779 1,909,640 Statutory reserves 1,000 1,000 155 (Accumulated deficit)/retained earnings (81,640) 475,635 73,666 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (678) (9,927) (1,537) Total shareholders' equity 1,508,633 12,796,590 1,981,940 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 4,059,885 16,144,977 2,500,539

RLX TECHNOLOGY INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS) (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)



For the three months ended

For the six months ended

June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30,

June 30, June 30, June 30,

2020 2021 2021 2021

2020 2021 2021

RMB RMB RMB US$

RMB RMB US$

















Net revenues 712,500 2,398,496 2,541,402 393,613

1,081,102 4,939,898 765,093 Cost of revenues (450,069) (1,294,423) (1,394,916) (216,045)

(685,221) (2,689,339) (416,526) Gross profit 262,431 1,104,073 1,146,486 177,568

395,881 2,250,559 348,567

















Operating expenses:















Selling expenses (85,756) (291,535) (126,005) (19,516)

(159,821) (417,540) (64,669) General and administrative expenses (36,426) (712,814) (46,056) (7,133)

(70,111) (758,870) (117,534) Research and development expenses (27,573) (211,634) 4,911 761

(51,850) (206,723) (32,017) Total operating expenses (149,755) (1,215,983) (167,150) (25,888)

(281,782) (1,383,133) (214,220)

















Income/(loss) from operations 112,676 (111,910) 979,336 151,680

114,099 867,426 134,347

















Other income/(expense):















Interest income, net 8,835 9,414 16,069 2,489

13,487 25,483 3,947 Investment income 1,367 14,927 23,868 3,697

2,889 38,795 6,009 Others, net 315 (3,167) 9,185 1,423

12,954 6,018 932 Income/(loss) before income tax 123,193 (90,736) 1,028,458 159,289

143,429 937,722 145,235 Income tax expense (34,482) (176,293) (204,154) (31,619)

(42,619) (380,447) (58,924) Net income/(loss) 88,711 (267,029) 824,304 127,670

100,810 557,275 86,311

















Other comprehensive (loss)/income:















Foreign currency translation adjustments (209) 175,523 (184,772) (28,618)

513 (9,249) (1,432) Total other comprehensive (loss)/income (209) 175,523 (184,772) (28,618)

513 (9,249) (1,432) Total comprehensive income/(loss) 88,502 (91,506) 639,532 99,052

101,323 548,026 84,879

















Net income/(loss) per ordinary share/ADS















- Basic 0.062 (0.174) 0.595 0.092

0.070 0.382 0.059 - Diluted 0.062 (0.174) 0.591 0.092

0.070 0.381 0.059

















Weighted average number of ordinary shares/ADSs















- Basic 1,436,815,570 1,532,086,681 1,385,410,036 1,385,410,036

1,436,815,570 1,457,602,981 1,457,602,981 - Diluted 1,436,815,570 1,532,086,681 1,394,565,595 1,394,565,595

1,436,815,570 1,462,159,428 1,462,159,428

RLX TECHNOLOGY INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)



For the three months ended

For the six months ended

June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30,

June 30, June 30, June 30,

2020 2021 2021 2021

2020 2021 2021

RMB RMB RMB US$

RMB RMB US$ Net income/(loss) 88,711 (267,029) 824,304 127,670

100,810 557,275 86,311 Add: share-based compensation expenses















Selling expenses 5,669 120,703 (51,473) (7,972)

9,295 69,230 10,722 General and administrative

expenses 6,553 618,493 (41,404) (6,413)

11,475 577,089 89,380 Research and development expenses 8,816 138,313 (79,666) (12,339)

14,071 58,647 9,083 Non-GAAP net income 109,749 610,480 651,761 100,946

135,651 1,262,241 195,496

















Non-GAAP net income per ordinary

share/ADS















- Basic 0.076 0.398 0.470 0.073

0.094 0.866 0.134 - Diluted 0.076 0.398 0.467 0.072

0.094 0.863 0.134 Weighted average number of ordinary

shares/ADSs















- Basic 1,436,815,570 1,532,086,681 1,385,410,036 1,385,410,036

1,436,815,570 1,457,602,981 1,457,602,981 - Diluted 1,436,815,570 1,532,086,681 1,394,565,595 1,394,565,595

1,436,815,570 1,462,159,428 1,462,159,428

RLX TECHNOLOGY INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)



For the three months ended

For the six months ended

June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30,

June 30, June 30, June 30,

2020 2021 2021 2021

2020 2021 2021

RMB RMB RMB US$

RMB RMB US$ Net cash generated from operating activities 570,525 827,565 649,441 100,585

500,434 1,477,006 228,759 Net cash used in investing activities (829,091) (2,814,247) (3,620,360) (560,722)

(1,896,193) (6,434,607) (996,594) Net cash generated from/(used in) financing activities 234,948 10,037,422 (6,174) (956)

1,051,268 10,031,248 1,553,642 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents

and restricted cash 6,425 144,226 (146,515) (22,692)

14,090 (2,289) (355) Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents and

restricted cash (17,193) 8,194,966 (3,123,608) (483,785)

(330,401) 5,071,358 785,452 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the

period 170,884 1,454,801 9,649,767 1,494,558

484,092 1,454,801 225,321 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the

period 153,691 9,649,767 6,526,159 1,010,773

153,691 6,526,159 1,010,773

