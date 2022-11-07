RLX Technology to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 16, 2022
Nov 07, 2022, 04:00 ET
- Earnings Call Scheduled for 7:00 a.m. ET on November 16, 2022 –
BEIJING, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RLX Technology Inc. ("RLX" or the "Company") (NYSE: RLX), a leading branded e-vapor company in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for third quarter ended September 30, 2022, before the U.S. markets open on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.
The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 7:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on November 16, 2022 (8:00 P.M. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on November 16, 2022).
Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:
|
United States (toll free):
|
+1-888-317-6003
|
International:
|
+1-412-317-6061
|
Hong Kong, China (toll free):
|
+800-963-976
|
Hong Kong, China:
|
+852-5808-1995
|
Mainland China:
|
400-120-6115
|
Participant Code:
|
9397863
Participants should dial-in 10 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for "RLX Technology Inc." with the Participant Code as set forth above.
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.relxtech.com.
A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call until November 23, 2022, by dialing the following telephone numbers:
|
United States:
|
+1-877-344-7529
|
International:
|
+1-412-317-0088
|
Replay Access Code:
|
6175184
About RLX Technology Inc.
RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) is a leading branded e-vapor company in China. The Company leverages its strong in-house technology and product development capabilities and in-depth insights into adult smokers' needs to develop superior e-vapor products.
For more information, please visit https://ir.relxtech.com
Contacts
In China:
RLX Technology Inc.
Head of Investor Relations
Sam Tsang
Email: [email protected]
The Piacente Group, Inc.
Jenny Cai
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
Email: [email protected]
In the United States:
The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
Email: [email protected]
