RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Bank OZK

BERWYN, Pa., Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RM LAW, P.C. announces an investigation on behalf of Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) ("Bank OZK" or the "Company") investors concerning the Company and its officers' possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you purchased shares of Bank OZK and would like to learn more about these claims or if you wish to discuss these matters and have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights, contact Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or to sign up online, click here.

The investigation concerns whether the Company made false or misleading statements to investors regarding its deteriorating asset quality, including the need for a massive charge-off. On October 19, 2018, the Company announced its third-quarter earnings that missed expectations, including charge-offs of $45.5 million on two Real Estate Specialties Group credits for unrelated projects in South and North Carolina. On this news, shares of Bank OZK fell over 27% during intraday trading, thereby injuring investors.

For more information regarding this, please contact RM LAW, P.C. (Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire) toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or by email at rm@maniskas.com or click here. For more information about class action cases in general or to learn more about RM LAW, P.C. please visit our website by clicking here.

RM LAW, P.C. is a national shareholder litigation firm. RM LAW, P.C. is devoted to protecting the interests of individual and institutional investors in shareholder actions in state and federal courts nationwide.

CONTACT: RM LAW, P.C. Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire 1055 Westlakes Dr., Ste. 300 Berwyn, PA 19312 484-324-6800 844-291-9299 rm@maniskas.com

