RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

BERWYN, Pa., April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RM LAW, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of all persons or entities that purchased Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. ("Bed Bath & Beyond" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BBBY) securities during the period from October 2, 2019 through February 11, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period").

On January 8, 2020, Bed Bath & Beyond withdrew its fiscal 2019 guidance, purportedly due to pressures on sales and profitability, as well as a new strategic plan for the Company's operations.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $3.20, or over 19%, to close at $13.40 per share on January 9, 2020, on unusually heavy trading volume.

On February 11, 2020, Bed Bath & Beyond issued a press release announcing preliminary fourth quarter 2019 financial results. Therein, the Company disclosed "a 5.4% decline in comparable sales driven primarily by store traffic declines combined with inventory management issues," including that "inventory within certain key categories in the Bed Bath & Beyond assortment was too low or out-of-stock during the period."

On this news, the Company's share price fell $3.06 per share, or over 20%, to close at $11.79 per share on February 12, 2020, on unusually heavy trading volume."

The complaint alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that, due to "aggressive disposition of inventory," the Company lacked sufficient inventory in key categories to support holiday sales; (2) that the Company's internal control over inventory levels and financial reporting was not effective; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company was likely to experience reduced sales; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

