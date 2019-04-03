RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

BERWYN, Pa., April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RM LAW, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of all persons or entities that purchased First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc. ("First Choice" or the "Company") (OTC: FCHS) between April 1, 2014 and November 14, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period").

First Choice shareholders may, no later than May 28, 2019, move the Court for appointment as a lead plaintiff of the Class. If you purchased shares of First Choice and would like to learn more about these claims or if you wish to discuss these matters and have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights, contact Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or to sign up online, click here.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that during the Class Period, defendants were engaged in an undisclosed pump and dump scheme that manipulated and artificially inflated the price of First Choice common stock, and failed to disclose their involvement, rendering certain of their public statements materially misleading. On November 15, 2018, after a federal criminal indictment and an SEC enforcement action were announced against its former Chairman, CEO, and President Christian Romandetti, Sr. and his co-conspirators, First Choice common stock declined $0.66 per share or nearly 65%, to close at $0.35 per share.

If you are a member of the class, you may, no later than May 28, 2019, request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff of the class. A lead plaintiff is a representative party that acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member's claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Under certain circumstances, one or more class members may together serve as "lead plaintiff." Your ability to share in any recovery is not, however, affected by the decision whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff. You may retain RM LAW, P.C. or other counsel of your choice, to serve as your counsel in this action.

