RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against KushCo Holdings, Inc.

BERWYN, Pa., May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RM LAW, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of all persons or entities that purchased KushCo Holdings, Inc. ("KushCo" or the "Company") (OTC: KSHB) between July 13, 2017 and April 9, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period").

KushCo shareholders may, no later than July 1, 2019, move the Court for appointment as a lead plaintiff of the Class. If you purchased shares of KushCo and would like to learn more about these claims or if you wish to discuss these matters and have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights, contact Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or to sign up online, click here.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

KushCo primarily engages in the wholesale distribution of packaging supplies in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. KushCo offers pop-top bottles; child resistant exit, paper exit, and foil barrier bags; tubes; and polystyrene, silicone-lined polystyrene or glass containers. KushCo also provides vaporizer cartridges, heating technologies, batteries, and disposable units; and hydrocarbon gases, including isobutene, n-butane, propane, ethanol, pre-mixes, custom blends, and other solvents.

In the past several years, KushCo has expanded its services through the acquisition of several companies in the cannabis industry. For example, in May 2017, KushCo acquired CMP Wellness LLC ("CMP Wellness"), a privately-held manufacturer and distributor of Med-ePen brand vaporizer pens, cartridges, tanks, and accessories. Then, in May 2018, KushCo acquired Summit Innovations, LLC ("Summit"), a distributor of hydrocarbon products, such as propane and butane, to the legal cannabis industry. Finally, in July 2018, KushCo acquired The Hybrid Creative ("Hybrid"), a self-described premier creative agency for cannabis ventures, including branding, marketing, web, and strategy.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) KushCo made material accounting errors in connection with its acquisitions of CMP Wellness, Summit, and Hybrid; (ii) as a result, KushCo's previously issued financial statements as of and for the fiscal years ended August 31, 2018 and August 31, 2017, included in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K for such periods, and financial statements as of and for the quarterly periods ended May 31, 2017, November 30, 2017, February 28, 2018, May 31, 2018 and November 30, 2018, included in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for such periods, could not be relied upon; (iii) KushCo's net loss for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2018, was more than twice as high than previously reported; (iv) KushCo and its management's assurances that its financial statements for those fiscal years and periods were accurate and fairly reported could not be relied upon; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On April 9, 2019, KushCo issued a press release, attached as an exhibit to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K (the "April 2019 8-K"), announcing the Company's decision to restate prior period financial statements for fiscal years 2017 and 2018 for non-cash items related to acquisitions of CMP Wellness, Summit, and Hybrid.

Specifically, the April 2019 8-K disclosed that KushCo had inaccurately accounted for certain shared-settled contingent consideration relating to its CMP Wellness, Summit, and Hybrid acquisitions, by recording their respective earnout arrangements as equity rather than as liabilities.

On this news, KushCo's stock price fell $0.45 per share, or 7.76%, to close at $5.35 on April 10, 2019.

If you are a member of the class, you may, no later than July 1, 2019, request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff of the class. A lead plaintiff is a representative party that acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member's claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Under certain circumstances, one or more class members may together serve as "lead plaintiff." Your ability to share in any recovery is not, however, affected by the decision whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff. You may retain RM LAW, P.C. or other counsel of your choice, to serve as your counsel in this action.

For more information regarding this, please contact RM LAW, P.C. (Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire) toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or by email at rm@maniskas.com or click here. For more information about class action cases in general or to learn more about RM LAW, P.C. please visit our website by clicking here.

RM LAW, P.C. is a national shareholder litigation firm. RM LAW, P.C. is devoted to protecting the interests of individual and institutional investors in shareholder actions in state and federal courts nationwide.

CONTACT: RM LAW, P.C.

Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire

1055 Westlakes Dr., Ste. 300

Berwyn, PA 19312

484-324-6800

844-291-9299

rm@maniskas.com

SOURCE RM LAW, P.C.

Related Links

http://www.rmclasslaw.com

