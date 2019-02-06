RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

BERWYN, Pa., Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RM LAW, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of all persons or entities that purchased Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Lexicon" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LXRX) between March 11, 2016, and January 17, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Lexicon shareholders may, no later than April 1, 2019, move the Court for appointment as a lead plaintiff of the Class. If you purchased shares of Lexicon and would like to learn more about these claims or if you wish to discuss these matters and have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights, contact Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or to sign up online, click here.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statementsand/or failed to disclose that: (1) the data from Lexicon's Phase 3 clinical trials assessing the safety and efficacy of Sotagliflozin in treating type 1 diabetes were not as positive as Lexicon represented; (2) the health risks posed by Sotagliflozin were severe enough to threaten its FDA approval prospects; and (3) as a result, Lexicon's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On January 17, 2019, Lexicon announced that the Endocrinologic and Metabolic Drugs Advisory Committee of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had ''voted eight to eight on the question of whether the overall benefits of [Lexicon's product] Zynquista (sotagliflozin) outweighed the risks to support approval.'' On news of the advisory committee's stalemate, Lexicon's stock price fell $1.74 per share, or 22.6%, to close at $5.96 per share on January 18, 2019.

If you are a member of the class, you may, no later than April 1, 2019, request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff of the class. A lead plaintiff is a representative party that acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member's claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Under certain circumstances, one or more class members may together serve as "lead plaintiff." Your ability to share in any recovery is not, however, affected by the decision whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff. You may retain RM LAW, P.C. or other counsel of your choice, to serve as your counsel in this action.

For more information regarding this, please contact RM LAW, P.C. (Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire) toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or by email at rm@maniskas.com or click here. For more information about class action cases in general or to learn more about RM LAW, P.C. please visit our website by clicking here.

RM LAW, P.C. is a national shareholder litigation firm. RM LAW, P.C. is devoted to protecting the interests of individual and institutional investors in shareholder actions in state and federal courts nationwide.

