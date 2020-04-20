RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against RTI Surgical Holdings

BERWYN, Pa., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RM LAW, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of all persons or entities that purchased RTI Surgical Holdings ("RTI" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RTIX) securities during the period from March 7, 2016 through March 16, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period").

RTI shareholders may, no later than May 22, 2020, move the Court for appointment as a lead plaintiff of the Class. If you purchased shares of RTI and would like to learn more about these claims or if you wish to discuss these matters and have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights, contact Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or to sign up online, click here.

The Complaint alleges that Defendants misrepresented and concealed that the Company inappropriately recognized revenues, including with its other equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

The truth emerged, according to the Complaint, on Mar. 17, 2020 when the Company announced it would not timely file its 2019 annual report. Defendants blamed the delay on an ongoing investigation into "the Company's revenue recognition practices involving the timing of revenue recognition with respect to certain contractual arrangements, primarily with OEM customers." This news drove the price of RTI Surgical shares sharply lower on Mar. 17, 2020.

Recent developments have strengthened investors' securities fraud claims. On Mar. 20, 2020, the Company announced the termination of Johannes W. Louw, RTI Surgical's former interim CFO, who headed the Company's financial planning and analysis.

Most recently, on Apr. 9, 2020, the company announced it will restate all previously audited financial statements for 2014 – 2018, and its unaudited financial statements for the quarterly periods for 2016 – 2018 and the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2019. The Company explained, in effect, it recognized revenue prematurely by shipping products to customers earlier than agreed upon. The Company further noted that on some "occasions the goods were delivered early without obtaining the customers' affirmative approval." Additionally, the Company divulged that in July 2017, an adjustment was improperly made to a product return provision in the Direct Division.

If you are a member of the class, you may, no later than May 22, 2020, request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff of the class. A lead plaintiff is a representative party that acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member's claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Under certain circumstances, one or more class members may together serve as "lead plaintiff." Your ability to share in any recovery is not, however, affected by the decision whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff. You may retain RM LAW, P.C. or other counsel of your choice, to serve as your counsel in this action.

