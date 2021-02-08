RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Tyson Foods, Inc.

BERWYN, Pa., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RM LAW, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of all persons or entities that purchased Tyson Foods, Inc. ("Tyson" or the "Company") (NYSE:TSN) securities during the period from March 13, 2020 through December 15, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Tyson shareholders may, no later than April 5, 2021, move the Court for appointment as a lead plaintiff of the Class. If you purchased shares of Tyson and would like to learn more about these claims or if you wish to discuss these matters and have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights, contact Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or to sign up online, click here.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Tyson knew that coronavirus was both highly contagious and spreading around the world. The Company failed to implement appropriate safety protocols for its employees. Based on this failure, the Company's employees spread coronavirus throughout its facilities. The Company's production was thereby hampered, including complete shutdowns at some facilities, causing financial harm. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Tyson, investors suffered damages.

If you are a member of the class, you may, no later than April 5, 2021, request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff of the class. A lead plaintiff is a representative party that acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member's claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Under certain circumstances, one or more class members may together serve as "lead plaintiff." Your ability to share in any recovery is not, however, affected by the decision whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff. You may retain RM LAW, P.C. or other counsel of your choice, to serve as your counsel in this action.

For more information regarding this, please contact RM LAW, P.C. (Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire) toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or by email at [email protected]

