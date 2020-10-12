RM LAW Announces Investigation of Interface, Inc.

BERWYN, Pa., Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RM LAW, P.C. announces an investigation on behalf of Interface, Inc. ("Interface" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TILE) investors concerning the Company and its officers' possible violations of federal securities laws.

On April 24, 2019, Interface announced it received a letter in November 2017 from the Securities & Exchange Commission (the "SEC") requesting that the Company voluntarily provide information and documents in connection with an investigation into the Company's historical quarterly earnings per share ("EPS") calculations and rounding practices during the period 2014-2017. The Company also reported it received subpoenas from the SEC in February 2018, July 2018, and April 2019 requesting additional documents and information. In the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company conducted, at the SEC's request, an internal investigation into these and other related issues for seven quarters in 2015, 2016, and 2017. The Company also announced that its Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer was placed on paid administrative leave from the Company after it was learned that in 2018, in the process of collecting materials from 2015, 2016, and 2017 for production to the SEC, he added certain notes to those materials that were then produced to the SEC.

RM LAW, P.C. is a national shareholder litigation firm. RM LAW, P.C. is devoted to protecting the interests of individual and institutional investors in shareholder actions in state and federal courts nationwide.

