RM LAW Announces Investigation of Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

BERWYN, Pa., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RM LAW, P.C. announces an investigation on behalf of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. ("Mettler-Toledo" or the "Company") (NYSE: MTD) investors concerning the Company and its officers' possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you purchased shares of Mettler- Toledo and would like to learn more about these claims or if you wish to discuss these matters and have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights, contact Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or to sign up online, click here.

On July 24, 2019, Spruce Point Management ("Spruce Point") issued a report on Mettler-Toledo titled "Imprecise Earnings." The Spruce Point report asserted, in part, that the Company's "ability to never miss quarterly Wall St earnings estimates raises doubts about the quality of its financial statements." Spruce Point characterized Mettler-Toledo as "[r]un by secretive management in Switzerland, and with key U.S.-based financial, tax, and audit managers all having worked at current auditor PwC," and on this basis asserted that "adequate, independent questioning of its financial results are lacking." Following publication of the Spruce Point report, Mettler-Toledo's stock price fell sharply during intra-day trading on July 24, 2019.

