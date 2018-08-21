RM LAW Announces Investigation of RLJ Entertainment, Inc.

BERWYN, Pa., Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RM LAW, P.C. is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of RLJ Entertainment, Inc. ("RLJ" or the "Company") (NASDAQ : RLJE ) concerning possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law related to the Company's efforts to sell the Company to AMC Networks Inc. in a transaction valued at approximately $274 million.

Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of RLJ will receive $6.25 in cash for each share of RLJ common stock.

Our investigation concerns possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of state law by the board of directors of RLJ for not acting in the Company's shareholders' best interests in connection with the sale process.

