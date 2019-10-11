RM LAW Announces Investigation of Wanda Sports Group Company Limited

BERWYN, Penn., Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RM LAW, P.C. announces an investigation on behalf of Wanda Sports Group Company Limited ("Wanda" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: WSG) investors concerning the Company and its officers' possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you purchased shares of Wanda and would like to learn more about these claims or if you wish to discuss these matters and have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights, contact Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire toll-free at (844) 291-9299

The investigation seeks to determine whether Wanda and/or the Company's officers and directors violated the securities laws in connection with Wanda's July 2019 initial public offering ("IPO") of American Depository Shares ("Shares"), and if investors have been harmed as a result of such actions and/or misstatements.

On or about July 26, 2019, Wanda completed its IPO of Shares, selling 23.8 million Shares to investors at $8.00 per Share. Less than six weeks after the Company completed its IPO, on September 6, 2019, Wanda announced that it had appointed a new President and Chief Executive Officer "effective immediately."

In total, the Company's Shares have declined over 50% in value since the time of IPO.

