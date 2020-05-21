R&M Unveils New East Coast Office and Production Site with Open House Webcast on June 4 and In-person Open House in September

The opening of the R&M facility in Elkridge follows R&M's acquisition of Elkridge-based Optimum Fiberoptics Inc. in 2019. The Optimum Fiberoptics acquisition and the new Elkridge office and production site mark an important milestone in R&M's expansion from Switzerland to the United States, which began in 2016 with the acquisition of REALM Communications Group, Inc. in Milpitas, California. With the addition of the Elkridge team and production site, R&M now has complete East Coast and West Coast office and production hubs to serve customers throughout the United States.

The 10,000-square-foot facility in Elkridge will serve R&M's existing Eastern, Southern and Midwestern customer base, the fast-growing data center market areas in Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia, and all military branches with military-grade assemblies such as TFOCA connectors, MIL-DTL-38999 connectors, and AN/MQJ switch box assemblies. The Elkridge facility can design for any needs and is fully equipped with R&M's high-quality fiber and copper cabling products, ample production space and equipment to serve customer connectivity requirements including large orders and quick turnaround. Standardized production processes and integrated quality management guarantee the high quality of R&M's solutions.

"R&M's new office and production site in Elkridge will bring a new level of service to our Eastern, Southern and Midwestern customers, while maintaining one line for customer service and technical sales support for customers throughout the United States," said R&M USA President Christopher Stratas. "The Elkridge facility will enhance our mixture of global and local products for local area networks, data centers and public networks, and our unique ability to provide tailor-made, customized solutions for our customers."

R&M's East Coast Open House webcast will occur from 11:00 to 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, June 4 and will include:

"R&M company introduction," by R&M CEO Michel Riva

"The capabilities of R&M's Elkridge site," with a video tour by Jay Megan , founder of Optimum Fiberoptics Inc. and business manager at R&M

site," with a video tour by , founder of Optimum Fiberoptics Inc. and business manager at R&M "Market trends outlook with a U.S. focus," by R&M CMO Andreas Ruesseler

"Integration strategy for Optimum Fiberoptics and R&M's position in the U.S. market today," by R&M USA President Christopher Stratas

President Q&A session with all R&M executive panelists

Register here for the R&M East Coast Open House webcast on June 4.

R&M later will announce and provide details for the in-person open house event planned for September 24.

About R&M

R&M (Reichle & De-Massari AG) is a leading global producer of future-proof products and systems for communication and data networks. The company's close collaboration with certified partners results in pioneering work in the sectors LAN, Public and Telecom Networks as well as Data Centers. The Swiss family company stands for innovation, quality, and customer orientation. Thanks to the innovative strength of the company, R&M now covers the entire connectivity range. For more information: www.rdm.com.

SOURCE R&M USA INC.

