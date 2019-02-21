RMA Addition of Mark T. Burgoon an Opportunity for Community Banks

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Risk Management Association is expanding its efforts in support of the community bank sector with the addition of Mark T. Burgoon, Community Bank Relationship Manager.

RMA created the new position of Community Bank Relationship Manager to ensure that such institutions nationwide can more readily access RMA services. RMA Relationship Managers like Burgoon prove valuable partners to financial institutions by suggesting the best products, training, and materials to help their professionals thrive in an increasingly challenging economic and regulatory landscape.

"Mark comes to RMA with extensive experience as a business developer handling both banking and investment products," said William G. Loftus, Director, Member Relations for RMA. "We are excited to have Mark's deep industry knowledge available as a resource to our community bank members."

The recent addition of Burgoon is part of numerous key personnel moves and investments in support of RMA's Vision 2020 effort to remain the authority on risk management in financial services through the strategic deployment of innovation, technology, and creativity.

To learn how Burgoon and RMA can benefit your institution, please contact Burgoon at (215) 446-4031 or mburgoon@rmahq.org, or visit the RMA website.

About RMA

Founded in 1914, The Risk Management Association is a not-for-profit, member-driven professional association whose sole purpose is to advance the use of sound risk management principles in the financial services industry. RMA promotes an enterprise approach to risk management that focuses on credit risk, market risk and operational risk. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, RMA has 2,500 institutional members that include banks of all sizes as well as nonbank financial institutions. They are represented in the Association by 18,000 individuals located throughout North America, Europe, Australia and Asia/Pacific.

SOURCE The Risk Management Association