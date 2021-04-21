RMA and Finastra improve commercial banking risk assessment through dual risk rating

"Given the role of small and mid-sized enterprises in upholding our economy, it is more critical than ever to ensure SMEs have access to lending – and that the commercial banks serving them implement RMA Dual Risk Rating scorecards to effectively assess their borrowing ability," said RMA President and CEO Nancy Foster. "We are proud to provide the financial services industry with a cost-effective tool to improve commercial loan risk rating consistency and objectivity, and excited to offer Fusion CreditQuest clients access to our expert judgment-based risk rating scorecards."

"Today many financial institutions use a single rating matrix to analyze the creditworthiness and ability of a borrower to repay a loan," said Vonda George, Director, Lending Territory Head, Finastra. "Regulatory guidance suggests using both objective and subjective factors to assess the risk posed by a borrower's expected performance as well as the transaction structure. By integrating RMA Dual Risk Rating scorecards into Fusion CreditQuest, we are bringing our clients a superior way to analyze risk and assure a favorable outcome."

Fusion CreditQuest is an end-to-end commercial loan origination solution that streamlines portfolio management, underwriting, and reporting. Customers who use RMA's flexible Dual Risk Rating software will enjoy full integration of RMA's scorecards with the Fusion CreditQuest platform.

About RMA

Founded in 1914, The Risk Management Association is a not-for-profit, member-driven professional association whose sole purpose is to advance the use of sound risk management principles in the financial services industry. RMA promotes an enterprise approach to risk management that focuses on credit risk, market risk, and operational risk. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, RMA has 1,900 institutional members that include banks of all sizes as well as nonbank financial institutions. They are represented in the Association by 18,500 individuals located throughout North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia-Pacific as of March 31, 2021. To find out more, please visit https://www.rmahq.org/.

About Finastra

Finastra is building an open platform that accelerates collaboration and innovation in financial services, creating better experiences for people, businesses and communities. Supported by the broadest and deepest portfolio of financial services software, Finastra delivers this vitally important technology to financial institutions of all sizes across the globe, including 90 of the world's top 100 banks. Our open architecture approach brings together a number of partners and innovators. Together we are leading the way in which applications are written, deployed and consumed in financial services to evolve with the changing needs of customers. Learn more at finastra.com

