RMA Announces Addition of Chief Strategy Officer Brian A. Weiss

PHILADELPHIA, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move to support its ever-expanding offering of products, services, courses, and events that benefit the evolving financial services industry, The Risk Management Association (RMA) today announced the addition of its first Chief Strategy Officer.

Brian A. Weiss will officially join RMA on May 6 at its Philadelphia headquarters, where he will help guide product development and the Association's overall vision as it proactively addresses the challenges and opportunities presented by a shifting financial services and risk management landscape.

"We are fortunate to have a Chief Strategy Officer with a proven and distinguished track record like Brian's on board," RMA President and CEO Nancy Foster said. "He clearly possesses the talent and experience to help The Risk Management Association grow as a professional association and indispensable asset to the financial services industry."

Weiss was most recently Vice President, Practitioner Career Development at The Project Management Institute (PMI), the world's leading not-for-profit professional membership association for the project, program, and portfolio management profession. There, he was a key member of an Executive Team that grew PMI's revenue from $85 million to $210 million, its membership from 250,000 to over 500,000, and its chapter footprint from 240 to 305. He has also served as Director of Marketing at Aramark and Director of Global Products and Services at The Hay Group (now Korn Ferry). Weiss holds an Executive Master of Business Administration degree from St. Joseph's University and a Bachelor of Science in Management from Tulane University.

Founded in 1914, The Risk Management Association is a not-for-profit, member-driven professional association whose sole purpose is to advance the use of sound risk management principles in the financial services industry. RMA promotes an enterprise approach to risk management that focuses on credit risk, market risk, and operational risk. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, RMA has 2,500 institutional members that include banks of all sizes as well as nonbank financial institutions. They are represented in the Association by 18,000 individuals located throughout North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia/Pacific.

