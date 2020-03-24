RMA Announces Resources to Support Critical Financial Services Industry During COVID-19 Crisis

PHILADELPHIA, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its ongoing mission to serve members, The Risk Management Association has created several resources to help financial institutions respond to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those resources include RMA's Coronavirus Blog, a Coronavirus Resource Center website, a series of webinars, and online versions of round tables and conferences so that members can continue to benefit from thought leadership and peer sharing while staying safe and honoring the restrictions necessary to recover from this crisis.

The Coronavirus Blog is updated frequently with market intelligence that sheds light on how financial institutions are managing coronavirus risks. Informed by RMA's daily calls with member financial institutions of all sizes and key constituencies, it provides insights and experiences that can assist any firm in charting its own course through these challenging times.

The COVID-19 resources page is a compendium of tools, guidance, and analysis that includes a crisis management planning checklist, recommended internal and external communications protocols, an analysis of potential pandemic scenarios and their implications, RMA Journal articles, and white papers focused on keeping your financial institution and its people safe.

For members and the industry as a whole, RMA is offering a series of free webinars that address legal, organizational, and economic aspects of this pandemic, and best practices for addressing them. On Tuesday, March 24 at 1 p.m. Eastern time, RMA will present "Employment Issues During the Fast-Changing COVID-19 Response." On Tuesday, March 31 at 1 p.m. Eastern time, RMA will present "With COVID-19 Spread, Cybersecurity and Data Privacy Risks Also Rise."

RMA is also committed to maintaining its valuable peer sharing opportunities such as round tables, forums, and conferences, and is moving these to an online format. Information on these events and all of RMA's pandemic resources will be updated on the RMA Coronavirus Blog and in RMA's Industry Insider weekly email newsletter.

"The tireless work, resilience, and innovation our member financial institutions are displaying to keep customers and the economy going in these trying times is an inspiration," Risk Management Association President and CEO Nancy Foster said. "It is our duty at RMA to work tirelessly as well to ensure our members have what they need to fulfill their critical role in our society—both now and as we recover and look forward to brighter days."

About RMA

Founded in 1914, The Risk Management Association is a not-for-profit, member-driven professional association whose sole purpose is to advance the use of sound risk management principles in the financial services industry. RMA promotes an enterprise approach to risk management that focuses on credit risk, market risk, and operational risk. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, RMA has 1,900 institutional members that include banks of all sizes as well as nonbank financial institutions. They are represented in the Association by 18,500 individuals located throughout North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia/Pacific.

