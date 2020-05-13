RMA Announces 'SARS-CoV-2 Principles of Workforce Return to Facilities' Guide for Financial Institutions

PHILADELPHIA, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Risk Management Association (RMA) has made available a guide entitled "SARS-CoV-2 Principles of Workforce Return to Facilities" that addresses the questions, scenarios, and challenges confronting financial institutions as they transition work-from-home employees back to offices and branches.

The foundational guide, which has been endorsed by RMA's Operational Risk Council, covers the triggers that must be identified before a return to facilities, the measures that must be in place as workers return, and the triggers and measures for returning to shelter-in-place. It also covers protocols regarding customers and on-site visitors, and is informed by government and scientific standards.

"With several states relaxing their respective COVID-19 shelter-in-place orders or permitting such orders to expire, RMA recognized the industry's need for guidance on how to safely permit distributed workforces to re-enter facilities," said RMA President and CEO Nancy Foster.

The "SARS-CoV-2 Principles of Workforce Return to Facilities" guide is designed to support the creation of policies and procedures necessary for the successful re-entry of a workforce in a manner that is consistent; has efficacy in the areas of health, prevention, and safety; and can be communicated fully across the institution. "The 'SARS-CoV-2 Principles of Workforce Return to Facilities' guide is another example of RMA offering actionable thought leadership to members during this difficult time," Foster said.

The comprehensive paper is available to members at the RMA website.

About RMA

Founded in 1914, The Risk Management Association is a not-for-profit, member-driven professional association whose sole purpose is to advance the use of sound risk management principles in the financial services industry. RMA promotes an enterprise approach to risk management that focuses on credit risk, market risk, and operational risk. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, RMA has 1,900 institutional members that include banks of all sizes as well as nonbank financial institutions. They are represented in the Association by 18,500 individuals located throughout North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia/Pacific.

