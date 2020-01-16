RMA Joins The Billion Dollar Club

TUSTIN, Calif., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- We are pleased to announce that Realty Masters & Associates reached a major milestone in 2019, becoming one of less than 500 independent brokerages nationwide with over $1 billion in annual sales volume! Now with 14 offices and over 740 agents, RMA was founded in 2013 with the goal of offering real estate agents the most compelling value proposition in Southern California. As our agents fondly say, we're the 'One-Fee Realty'!

RMA empowers agents by allowing them to re-invest commission dollars they would have otherwise lost to a legacy brokerage, thereby increasing their own production and lead-gen opportunities. RMA charges a single flat fee of $375 per transaction, and provides beautiful Class A office spaces all over the Inland Empire in which to conduct business. RMA continues to optimize our product offerings to create the highest value proposition in the Inland Empire.

Onward and upward, and onto the next billion!

Realty Masters and Associates is licensed with the Department of Real Estate in the state of California — CA BRE #01927637

SOURCE Realty Masters & Associates

