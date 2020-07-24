RMA Network Doctor Named Director of the Division of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility at Abington Hospital - Jefferson Health

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hopeful parents in the greater Philadelphia area will now benefit from Dr. Arthur Castelbaum being named the Director of the Division of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility at Abington Hospital – Jefferson Health. This announcement comes less than a year after RMA Philadelphia and Jefferson Health expanded on their pre-existing clinical relationship centered in RMA's Center City Philadelphia office to extend across Jefferson Health.

"I am honored to be named Director of the Division of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility at Abington Hospital – Jefferson Health," stated Dr. Arthur Castelbaum. "I look forward to working with the Abington-Jefferson leadership developing best practice protocols for diagnosing and treating infertile couples."

Dr. Castelbaum will also be instrumental in helping cancer patients in the community preserve their fertility prior to curative chemotherapy and radiation treatments.

RMA Philadelphia is known for outstanding pregnancy rates with a focus on one baby at a time, driven by extensive scientific innovation and excellence. Dr. Castelbaum will bring that experience and knowledge to the Abington community for quickly and cost-effectively building families.

In addition to cutting edge research, they are fully committed to training the next generation of Obstetrician Gynecologists at Abington along with educating obstetricians and gynecologists about best and current practices.

"I love teaching all learners and sharing the joy of telling patients that they will be parents," states Dr. Castelbaum. "Interacting with all these learners brings me intellectual stimulation and professional satisfaction."

In addition to being a mentor, Dr. Castelbaum is a recognized leader in quality, safety, and education. As an outstanding educator, he has 24 peer-reviewed publications, has written 5 book chapters, and has presented locally and nationally over 60 times. He has also been featured again in Philadelphia Magazine as a Top Doctor in 2020 and won Vitals.com's Compassionate Doctor Award 5 years in a row being recognized as one of the most caring doctors in the United States.

CONTACT: Olesia Plokhii, (617) 997-8779, [email protected]

SOURCE RMA Network