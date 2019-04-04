RMA of New York Applauds New York State Infertility Mandate to Include Coverage for IVF and Fertility Preservation

Approximately 6.7 million women in the U.S. are unable to have a child, nearly 11% of the reproductive-age population. Efforts on the part of ASRM, RESOLVE, Alliance for Fertility Preservation, EMD Serono and Ferring Pharmaceuticals to pass this budget measure will give individuals the opportunity to build the families of their dreams.

Dr. Alan Copperman, Medical Director of RMA of New York and Director of the Division of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Hospital, applauds these efforts, saying, "Safe and affordable reproductive health care should be accessible to all individuals. I am glad to see our legislators break down barriers to family building." Copperman continued by stating, "New Yorkers deserve to have control over their reproductive health and family planning. In addition to IVF coverage, oncofertility patients facing chemotherapy or radiotherapy will be able to preserve their fertility."

RMA of New York is dedicated to providing patients the highest quality care in a compassionate and supportive manner. With the passage of this bill, we look forward to being able to help even more individuals achieve their dreams of building a family. Helping couples achieve their family-building goals has been our focus since 2001.

About Reproductive Medicine Associates of New York

RMA of New York is widely recognized as a global leader in state-of-the-art reproductive medicine. Led by an integrated team of doctors and scientists with extensive reproductive endocrinology, fertility and urology experience and training, RMA of New York is internationally recognized for achieving high success rates in the treatment of infertility. RMA of New York is sensitive to the needs of the LGBTQ+ community, women choosing single parent motherhood, and women pursuing fertility preservation for elective indications as well as those in need of oncofertility services. Headquartered in midtown Manhattan, RMA of New York has six patient care facilities throughout New York, including three facilities in Manhattan, as well as in Brooklyn, Garden City, Westchester, and abroad in Mexico City. For more information, please visit www.rmany.com.

