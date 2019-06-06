RMA of New York Physicians Recognized for 18ᵗʰ Year as "Best Doctors" by New York Magazine

RMA of New York serves as the Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility Division of the Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Science at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. The Mount Sinai Hospital annually achieves "Honor Roll" status in the U.S. News & World Report "Best Hospitals" rankings and is among the top hospital systems in New York. 2019 not only marks RMA of New York's 18 th year of business, but also the 18 th consecutive year its physicians have been named on the Top Doctors list. This year's honorees include Reproductive Endocrinologists Alan B. Copperman, MD, Tanmoy Mukherjee, MD, Daniel E. Stein, MD, Jeffrey Klein, MD, and Urologist Natan Bar-Chama, MD.

New York Magazine's list is compiled through a rigorous selection process of peer-reviewed surveys by Castle Connolly Medical Ltd., a New York-based healthcare research company. Physicians and leading hospital administrators are asked to identify highly skilled, exceptional doctors who go above and beyond in their career. This year's "Best Doctors" edition listed a total of 1,390 physicians with 67 different specialties from the greater NYC Metropolitan area. Of the 17 Reproductive Endocrinologist/Infertility Specialists honored, four are from RMA of New York, the most from any singular practice.

About Reproductive Medicine Associates of New York

Reproductive Medicine Associates of New York (RMA of New York) is widely recognized as a global leader in state-of-the-art reproductive medicine. Led by an integrated team of doctors and scientists with extensive reproductive endocrinology, fertility and urology experience and training, RMA of New York consistently reports IVF success rates to the Society for Assisted Reproductive Technology (SART) and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and is internationally recognized for achieving high success rates in the treatment of infertility. RMA of New York maximizes access to care by helping patients explore all insurance coverage and financing options available for treatment. RMA of New York is sensitive to the needs of the LGBTQ+ community, women choosing single parent motherhood, and women pursuing fertility preservation for elective indications as well as those in need of oncofertility services. Headquartered in midtown Manhattan, RMA of New York has six patient care facilities throughout New York, including four facilities in Manhattan, as well as in Brooklyn, Westchester, and abroad in Mexico City. For more information, please visit www.rmany.com.

