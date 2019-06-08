RMA Positions Itself to Manage More Risk Agricultural and Marine Program Expansion

BRADENTON, Fla., June 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Risk Management America ("RMA"), a risk management and loss control company with a national footprint, has completed an 11-month build-out of two new programs delivering an evolved value proposition to the risk management marketplace. RMA, as part of the far-reaching Accelevant platform, has recently invested in specialty technology and several key resources, including Paul Koziatek, who was named RMA's CEO in April of 2019 and oversees the organizational growth strategy.

RMA has designed and deployed a Nationwide Agricultural Risk ("Agro") program consisting of dozens of specialty risk engineers. The new Agro program began in Southern California and has expanded into a national program including assignment volume in the Southeast, Midwest and Southwest. This new program is a specialty risk program consisting of specifically credentialed risk engineers and delivers a niche value to insurance brokers, carriers and self-insured agriculturally-focused organizations.

In addition to the Agro program, RMA has recently completed the development of a Marine Risk Division - this new division will address marketplace needs within marine risk and loss control and expands its geographical footprint substantially from the Eastern and Western Seaboards to include the Great Lakes region. RMA's captains conduct thorough property cargo and marine liability analysis.

These recent programs have rounded out RMA's service offerings including: Property Engineering, Health and Safety, Training, Federal & State Mandates and Fleet Transportation Safety. The expansion of RMA's services will empower it to engage with a wider client base and with the more sophisticated speciality risk and loss control needs of their customers. RMA has committed to leveraging a newly developed Learning Management System to compress the onboarding and deployment timeline for risk engineers. RMA has also employed an in-house recruiting team to attract some of the most rare and qualified talent to align quickly with customer needs. "We are leveraging technology not only for internal process improvements but have focused our technology to completely evolve our resource deployment – that's where our customers can feel our innovations," says Mr. Koziatek, RMA's CEO.

Risk Management America is one of several Risk Management, Insurance and Claims Services companies under Accelevant Holdings - Ascential Care Partners (a managed care, telephonic / field nurse case management company), Watchpoint (a private investigations company focused on claims fraud and speciality litigation support), Accelevant Premium Audit (an insurance and PEO audit company) and Accelevant Subrogation Services (a specialty technology and claims subrogation company) are sister companies to RMA.

For media or business inquiries, please contact us: info@accelevant.com

Or visit us on the web at: www.accelevant.com

RMA Contact: Pkoziatek@rm-america.com

Related Images

rma-leadership-team.jpg

RMA Leadership Team

Paul Koziatek (Left), Armand Fernandez (Right)

SOURCE Risk Management America

Related Links

http://www.accelevant.com

