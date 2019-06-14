RMB33.3b in Transactions Completed at the 2019 Chengdu Global Innovation and Entrepreneurship Fair

CHENGDU, China, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Between June 10 and 12, the 2019 Chengdu Global Innovation and Entrepreneurship Fair was hosted in the city of Chengdu under the sponsorship of the Chengdu Municipal People's Government. Attended by guests from 22 nations and blocs such as the European Union, the United States, South Korea and New Zealand, the fair facilitated the completion of a total of RMB33.3 billion in transactions for key factors such as capital and technology.

With "new economy, new ecology, new scenarios" as the main theme. A total 576 enterprises participated in the event, and visitor count reached approximately 60,000 attends.

Key production factors like human resources, technology and capital are the lifeline of innovation. Total transactions completed at this edition of the Innovation and Entrepreneurship Fair amounted to 33.3 billion yuan, of which, there were 3,811 trades in technology that totaled 11.2 billion yuan in transaction value, while contracts signed for transactions in key capital factors were valued at RMB22.1 billion.

During the span of the fair there was also a specialized job fair. More than 300 enterprises were organized to partake, and they announced 8,027 positions. Visitors to the job fair numbered 10,300 attends, and some of the most popular professions include algorithm engineers, big data engineers and digital entertainment engineers, among others.

At present, Chengdu has formed economic and trade relations with 235 nations and regions across the globe, and has forged international sister city and friendly cooperation city relationships with 96 cities. Chengdu is also home to 285 Fortune Global 500 corporations, and vice chairman at Forbes Media LLC Mike Perlis indicated: "Chengdu is creating a vibrant and sustainable climate conducive to innovation".

