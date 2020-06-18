RMDS Labs Transitions its 2020 AI and Data Science Annual Conference to Virtual

PASADENA, Calif., June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Association of Research Method and Data Science (RMDS) Lab today announced its industry-leading AI and data science annual conference – "IM DATA 2020" – will take on an entirely new online format on Nov. 2nd and 3rd, packed with content for attendees, speakers, partners, sponsors, and press alike. The online event will be an opportunity for thousands of researchers, practitioners, professionals and executives from all over the world to get access to innovative and impactful data science developments as well as skills for application.

This multi-track conference will focus on three main areas: 1) Innovative Methods with Data Science and AI; 2) Data and AI for COVID-19 and Healthcare; 3) AI, Machine Learning and Deep Learning. The conference will be led by Dr. Alex Liu, founder of RMDS Lab and IBM's former chief data scientist. He says, "The next decade will be increasingly dominated by the impact of data science and automation, while facing great challenges. Without a circulative and evolved ecosystem, society will be unable to unlock the greatest benefits of AI, and this is why RMDS Lab and IM DATA exist."

Internationally renowned scientists, researchers, and leaders will keynote IM DATA to discuss the impact of AI on the most pressing issues of our time, as the conference has confirmed Dr. Eva-Marie Muller-Stuler – Data & AI Practice Leader of IBM Middle East, Africa & Turkey; blockchain expert David Moss; Usama Fayyad the world's first Chief Data Officer; Rich Fox, VP Head of Analytics of Qdoba Restaurant Corporation; plus leaders from ACM, City of Los Angeles, Unacast and DataRobot. "IM Data 2020 will be a truly global convention as we have confirmed speakers from Asia, Europe, and from the Middle East," adds Dr. Liu.

This year, IM DATA conference has highlighted the Data and AI for COVID-19 and Healthcare track, in an effort to use AI for a positive social impact towards the COVID-19 pandemic. This track is well supported as a result of the COVID-19 Computational Challenge, which was co-hosted by RMDS Lab and the City of L.A from May to June. The 6 winner teams from 66 data science teams of 408 contestants all over the world will present their projects revealing Los Angeles COVID-19 exposure risk score in different locations, with actionable solutions to assist with the city's re-opening stages.

Conference registration and speakers' application are now open for the conference. For more information about the IM DATA annual conference, please visit https://www.rmdslab.com/im-data-2020/ and contact us at [email protected].

About IM DATA:

IM Data is an annual, international, two-day, multi-track conference for data scientists, machine learning engineers, analysts, data science managers and C-level decision makers. With partnerships with technology organizations including NASA JPL, Caltech, and many more. IM DATA aims to fulfill its mission to become the leading forum for modern practitioners and professionals in the fields of AI and data science.

About RMDS:

RMDS Lab is the leading community-centered data science organization, creating a global platform that enables people to meet, learn, and collaborate with fellow data science professionals to solve today's most pressing issues. Founded in 2009, the organization is headquartered in Pasadena, CA and serves more than 35,000 members and affiliates worldwide.

