RMIT University Adopts Ex Libris Esploro Research Services Solution to Help Increase Research Impact

ADELAIDE, Australia, Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ex Libris®, a ProQuest company, is pleased to announce that RMIT University has opted for the Ex Libris Esploro™ research services solution to help capture, manage, and disseminate the university's research output and data. The solution is built on the Ex Libris Alma® library services platform, which RMIT has been using since 2013.

A cloud-based system, Esploro captures research assets and can store them in a central repository along with their metadata. The solution increases the impact of an institution's academic research by maximizing the visibility of research output, automating the update of scholar profiles and delivering analysis and reporting of research activities. Seamless integration of Esploro with academic systems boosts efficiency for library staff, research administrators, and scholars.

RMIT was seeking a product that would provide robust features for managing research data and output from all academic disciplines and could help address current challenges, including compliance with open access mandates and efficient management of Article Processing Charges (APC). In addition, RMIT wanted to enable researchers to create detailed profiles that would be discoverable. The Esploro solution met all these requirements.

As an early adopter of Esploro, the university is enthusiastic about having the opportunity to work with Ex Libris and the Esploro community to shape a product that will increase the exposure of, and access to, the university's research publications and output. The Esploro solution will help RMIT strengthen collaboration with scholars in Australia and overseas.

David Howard, University Librarian and Director, Student Success at RMIT University, commented, "We are looking forward to the increased efficiency that Esploro will bring us, with integration between research-related workflows and library and university systems and overseeing of compliance with regulations and open-access policies. As a global university of technology, design, and enterprise, RMIT is eager to make its outcome-oriented research publications readily available and increase their impact worldwide."

Nadav Doron, vice president of research solutions at Ex Libris, said, "We are delighted that RMIT will be joining the Esploro early adopters. In addition to expanding the impact of an institution's research output, Esploro improves research quality by leveraging the library staff's expertise and fostering collaboration between researchers, the research office, and the library."

About RMIT University

RMIT is a global university of technology, design and enterprise in which teaching, research and engagement are central to achieving positive impact and creating life-changing experiences for our students. Founded in 1887, RMIT is a multi-sector university with more than 87,000 students and 11,000 staff globally. The University enjoys an international reputation for excellence in professional and vocational education, applied and innovative research, and engagement with industry and the community. With three campuses and two sites in Australia, two campuses in Vietnam and a research and industry collaboration centre in Barcelona, Spain, RMIT is a truly global university. RMIT also offers programs through partners in Singapore, Hong Kong, mainland China and Indonesia, and has research and industry partnerships on every continent. RMIT is ranked in the world's top 500 in every major ranking schema. For more information, see http://www.rmit.edu.au/.

About Ex Libris

Ex Libris, a ProQuest company, is a leading global provider of cloud-based solutions for institutions and users to create, manage, and share knowledge. In close collaboration with its customers and the broader community, Ex Libris develops creative solutions that increase library productivity, maximize the impact of research activities, enhance teaching and learning, and drive mobile engagement. Ex Libris serves thousands of customers in 90 countries. For more information about Ex Libris, see our website and join us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.

