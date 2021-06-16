RMO Agency Improving the California Contractors Landscape in a Big Way

This news comes in the wake of many recent initiatives and accomplishments including:

Celebrating the 15th anniversary of service for RMO Agency, LLC with 85 contractors who graduated from the 5-year program! Proudly connecting experienced contractors with up-and-coming contractors for mentorship and mutual success, as a legal alternative to the licensing exam. Recruitment of seasoned California Contractors for extra source of income, up to $80,000 over 5 years! Offering a way for semi/fully retired contractors to stay active in construction as RMO's. Leading-edge tools and resources to maintain REAL relationships between the new contractor and seasoned contractor, that comply with state requirements.

In case you were wondering, "what is an RMO?..." Responsible Managing Officer is an individual who holds one or more contracting licenses in California and can qualify up to 3 additional corporate licenses (B&P Code 7065) with an examination waiver. This person can have an active, inactive, or even expired (within the last 5 years) license. Recruiting an RMO is a legal alternative for a corporation to obtain its contractor's license while benefiting from the mentorship and wisdom of a seasoned contractor.

"We bring the experience, reliability, education, and resources to the RMO's - Responsible Managing Officers, that is why we are the RMO Agency, an agency committed to excellence in the service of the construction industry."

- Gal Bigaleizn, VP of Operations

SOURCE RMO Agency