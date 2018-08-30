RMO LLP Bolsters Trust, Estate and Probate Litigation Capabilities with the Addition of Alina Mazeika

COSTA MESA, Calif., Sept. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Law firm RMO LLP has further strengthened its already formidable trust, estate, probate and business litigation practices by adding attorney Alina "Alyte" Mazeika to its Orange County, California office.

Alyte focuses on two areas of litigation: representing beneficiaries, professional and corporate fiduciaries in contested trust, estate and probate litigation; and representing businesses, business owners, directors, executives, members, officers, partners and shareholders in business litigation and commercial disputes, and in internal and external investigations.

"Alyte makes our team even stronger," said RMO Managing Partner Scott E. Rahn. "As one of our next generational professionals, her background is impressive, and we know she'll continue to perform at a high level, as she has done since law school."

Prior to joining RMO, Mazeika worked as an associate with plaintiff's litigation firm Mahoney Law Group APC, and as a volunteer staff attorney with public interest firm Veterans Legal Institute. She also serves on the boards of the Lithuanian Scout Association and Lithuanian American Youth Association.

Mazeika holds a J.D. from University of Texas School of Law, where she was a member of the Interscholastic Mock Trial Team and editor of the Texas Review of Law and Politics. After law school, Mazeika served as a postgraduate intern with the California Attorney General.

RMO LLP provides personal, cost-effective litigation services to individual and institutional clients. The firm's attorneys focus on trust, estate, probate, conservatorship, securities and business litigation. RMO has offices in Los Angeles, Orange County, and Kansas City. For more information, please visit https://rmolawyers.com/.

SOURCE RMO LLP

