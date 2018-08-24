RMO LLP Celebrates Two 2018 Super Lawyers Rising Stars

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Two attorneys at RMO LLP, formerly RMO | Rahn Muntz O'Grady LLP, have been named to the Super Lawyers® Rising Stars List for their remarkable performance and peer recognition.

"The single most important thing to us is finding an efficient, cost-effective path to securing a better resolution for our clients sooner," says Scott Rahn, managing and founding partner of RMO, who was named in the Top 100 for Trusts and Estates Litigation, has been a Super Lawyer five years in a row (including 2018), and also made the Rising Stars list seven times. "We employ those same truisms in each and every case, and because we all practice those truisms, we are able to produce consistent results for our clients."

The following RMO lawyers were named in their practice areas for 2018:

Matthew F. Baker , an Associate whose litigation practice focuses on contested trust, estate and probate litigation, business litigation and partnership disputes. He also specializes in securities and business litigation.

, an Associate whose litigation practice focuses on contested trust, estate and probate litigation, business litigation and partnership disputes. He also specializes in securities and business litigation. Katja M. Grosch , an Associate in the Orange County office of RMO focusing on trust, estate and probate, and conservatorship and guardianship litigation. She also practices business litigation and has litigated matters in state and federal courts throughout California and several other states.

The achievement is tremendous on a firm-wide level, considering that multiple RMO attorneys have been recognized consistently since 2010 as Southern California Super Lawyers.

The national rating service annually identifies outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement.

RMO LLP provides personal, cost-effective litigation services to individual and institutional clients. The firm's attorneys focus on trust, estate, probate, conservatorship, securities and business litigation. RMO has offices in Los Angeles, Orange County, and Kansas City. For more information, please visit https://rmolawyers.com/.

