RMO LLP ORANGE COUNTY MANAGING ATTORNEY MEGHAN GLASPY NAMED WOMAN OF INFLUENCE

LOS ANGELES, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National probate litigation law firm RMO LLP announced today that Orange County, California office Managing Attorney Meghan Glaspy has been selected as an honoree by the Los Angeles Business Journal as one of the city's most influential women attorneys. The "Women of Influence: Attorneys" list, recognizes women lawyers "for exceptional legal skill and achievement across the full spectrum of responsibility, exemplary leadership as evidenced by the highest professional and ethical standards, and for contributions to the Los Angeles community at large," writes the publisher.

"Meghan's expertise, legal prowess, and ability to get results efficiently, cost-effectively and with empathy, make her the ideal recipient for this recognition. We're very proud of her," said Founder and Managing Partner Scott Rahn.

A former deputy district attorney, Glaspy "[has] extensive trial experience and works closely with clients through complex and emotionally-charged …probate disputes, including will and trust contests, breach of fiduciary duty claims, financial elder abuse protection, and contested conservatorships, representing beneficiaries, as well as individual, professional and corporate fiduciaries (administrators, executors, trustees and conservators)," reports the feature.

Glaspy grew up in Los Angeles and graduated from University of California, San Diego with a B.A. in Literature and English. She studied law at Georgetown University Law Center, where she was a published author in the Georgetown Journal of Law & Public Policy.

RMO LLP provides personal, cost-effective litigation services to individual and institutional clients. The firm's attorneys focus on litigation contested trust, estate, probate, and conservatorship matters.

