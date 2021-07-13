RMO LLP's Scott Rahn and Matthew Baker Named Top Litigators in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Probate and trust estate litigation law firm RMO LLP announced today that Founding and Co-Managing Partner Scott Rahn, and Partner Matthew Baker have been recognized for their accomplishments as leading attorneys within the Los Angeles business community and named to the Los Angeles Business Journal's annual list "2021 Leaders of Influence: Litigators & Trial Lawyers." The publication says litigators are a special breed of attorney "that needs to transcend expert comprehension of the legal system." The feature, published today, includes the very best litigators and trial attorneys in the region who "go to the proverbial mat to fight for their clients before judges and jury."

"Matt's fervent advocacy and unwavering commitment to his clients' best interests is remarkable," said Rahn, who serves on the Board of Directors for the Southland California Alzheimer's Association. "To be included among these exceptional attorneys in Southern California is an honor."

Rahn serves as lead trial attorney for all trust, estate and probate controversy matters involving beneficiaries and fiduciaries at RMO LLP. "Driven by a commitment to provide relief to people grieving the loss of a loved one, Rahn collaborates closely with clients," says the feature. "He pursues and defends claims involving incapacity, incompetence, undue influence, breach of fiduciary duty, and other similar areas of dispute." His work is focused on representing beneficiaries and fiduciaries, including corporate trustees, in will disputes, trust challenges, estate controversies, family fights, and other related issues including defending or challenging a will or trust, accountings, breach of fiduciary duty, fiduciary misconduct, investment mismanagement, financial elder abuse, incapacity and generally fighting to protect clients' rights and inheritances.

Bakers' litigation practice focuses similarly on representing beneficiaries and fiduciaries in contested trust, estate and probate litigation matters; business owners and entities in business litigation matters and partnership disputes; and investors, financial industry employees, and financial institutions in securities litigation, employment litigation, and regulatory matters. "Recently, Baker managed all aspects of a matter pending before the Los Angeles Superior Court, "said the publication. "The case was dismissed for lack of personal jurisdiction. Matthew managed the appeal and conducted the oral argument on the same. The opinion from the Court of Appeal was published and has already been cited numerous times for its import to long-arm jurisdiction."

RMO LLP provides personal, cost-effective litigation services to individual and institutional clients. The firm's attorneys focus on trust, estate, probate, conservatorship, securities and business litigation. RMO has offices in Los Angeles, Orange County, Ventura, Kansas City and Miami. For more information, please visit https://rmolawyers.com/.

SOURCE RMO LLP

Related Links

http://rmolawyers.com/

