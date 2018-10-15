R.M.Williams to Open a Store in Secoo Targeted at Chinese Market

BEIJING, Oct. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On 28 October, Secoo (NASDAQ: SECO) officially announced the entry of Australia's Iconic Boot Maker and leather brand R.M.Williams onto its online platform. Secoo will sell three collections of boots during double eleven period, and introduce more collections in the near future.

Born in the Australian Outback, R.M.Williams creates purposefully designed and beautiful footwear, crafts and accessories to enjoy all of life's adventures. R.M.Williams was founded in 1932 by Reginald Murray Williams. RM - as he liked to call himself - recognized the need for hard-wearing products and was determined to create a boot that could endure the harsh Australian bush. Months were spent adapting a single piece of softened hide into one of the world's most recognized footwear styles.

The R.M.Williams brand is and always has been inspired by the remarkable land of the Australian outback, and the people who live there. The brand is active in rural and remote communities, sponsoring key events around the stockman's crafts and taking boots and clothing to the far-flung reaches of the country with the travelling Longhorn Express truck and store. The craftsmanship of the 300-staff boots, craft and clothing workshop in Adelaide is something special and unique. Many of these staff members have a lifelong dedication to the company, and pass their skills down from generation to generation.

Through quality craftsmanship and extraordinary attention to detail, R.M.Williams now gives a piece of Australian bush culture to passionate followers of superior products the world over. Today, R.M.Williams exports to 15 countries, has more than 60 retail stores in Australia and New Zealand, 3 stores in the US located in New York, Los Angeles and Texas, 3 stores in London and a new Franchise shop in Copenhagen. In addition, R.M.Williams is available at more than 900 stockists around the globe. The spirit of entrepreneurship and focus on quality and durability remains part and parcel of the exciting future of R.M.Williams, building on the legacy of one man, and continuing to be inspired by the Australian outback.

During Chinese Shopping Festival – Double Eleven, R.M.Williams will launch three collections, including Burnished, The Craftsman and The Signature Craftsman. The quality craftsmanship and extraordinary attention to detail of R.M.Williams accord with the concept of Secoo, which is to deliver the quality and premium products and services to its consumers.

As Asia's largest premium lifestyle platform, Secoo is an omni-channel shopping platform that supports easy product selection, order processing, and convenient payment methods. Secoo complements its online platform with offline experience centers to provide superior customer better services. Moreover, Secoo has attracted a broad base of suppliers of upscale products, including brands, authorized distributors, individual and corporate suppliers. Secoo comprehensive global supply chain is designed to meet the diverse purchase preferences and needs of its customers, varying from seasonal luxury products, to highly sought-after classic styles, and vintage or rare products.

The entry of R.M.Williams into Secoo's platform will enhance R.M.Williams brand awareness in China and strengthen Secoo's luxury brand connection. With Secoo's 20 million high-end consumers and the history of R.M.Williams, the entry is a win-win strategy for both companies to capture emerging online opportunities in China and bring additional values to Chinese consumers.

About R.M.Williams

Established in 1932 in outback Australia, R.M.Williams has developed a world-renowned reputation for its high quality handcrafted footwear and apparel. An icon in Australia, the brand has a growing international following and is sold in over 15 countries around the world. For further information, please visit: www.rmwilliams.com.au

