RNA Analysis / Transcriptomics Global Market Report 2022: Progressive Growth of OMICS Technologies Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "RNA Analysis / Transcriptomics - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global RNA Analysis / Transcriptomics Market to Reach $11.8 Billion by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for RNA Analysis / Transcriptomics estimated at US$4.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Reagents / Consumables, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 15.4% CAGR and reach US$5.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Instruments segment is readjusted to a revised 12.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.6% CAGR

The RNA Analysis / Transcriptomics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.9% and 14.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.8% CAGR.

Services Segment to Record 14.2% CAGR

In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 14.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$744.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.

Trend Towards Personalized Medicine Fuels Market Growth

Transcriptomics Assume Critical Importance amid Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Transcriptomics Applications in Disease and Diagnostic Profiling

Increasing PCR Applications in Biotechnology Sector

Progressive Growth of OMICS Technologies: Opportunity for RNA Analysis/ Transcriptomics Market

The Growing Role of Transcriptomics in Oncology

RNA Sequencing Critical for Cancer and Rare Diseases

Bulk-Tissue RNA Sequencing and Single-Cell RNA Sequencing for Cardiovascular Research

Single-Cell RNA-seq Technologies Witness Steady Growth

The Evolution of scRNA-seq

Growth of Long-Read Transcriptome Sequencing

scRNA-seq for Autoimmune Inflammatory Rheumatic Diseases

SPLiTseq Beneficial for Understanding Cause of Disease

Gene Expression Microarray Technology Gains Ground

Microfluidics-based Droplet Technologies Demonstrate Growth

inDrops Approach Exhibits Growth

Spatial Transcriptomics Market Witnesses Significant Growth

Spatial Transcriptomic Data Analysis

Next Generation Sequencing Offers Increased Accuracy for Transcriptomics Activity

Single-cell NGS Witnesses Rapid Growth

RNA Sequencing Benefits Fuel Market Prospects

Blood Transcriptome Sequencing for Identifying Rare-Disease Genes

Rising Focus on Toxicogenomics: Potential for RNA Analysis/Transcriptomics Markets

Growing R&D Spending in Pharma and Biotechnology Sectors Presents Opportunities

Technological Advancements & Innovations Fuel Market Growth

Sci-Plex - A New Technique to Profile Gene Expression within Single Cells

Introduction of Oxford Nanopore's Innovative Portable Sequencer for Sequencing Long Reads and RNA Molecules Improves Transcriptomic Analysis

RNA-Combine, a Toolkit for More Comprehensively Analyzing Transcriptome Data

Aging Demographics Present Opportunities for Transcriptomics Technologies

Challenges Facing RNA/Transcriptomics Market

