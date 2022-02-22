RNA Analysis Market Size Worth $25.48 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global RNA analysis market size is anticipated to reach USD 25.48 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 13.44% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Technological advancements in this market can be attributed to the increasing applications of transcriptome sequencing into life science for capturing polyadenylated RNA. For instance, in July 2021, a Lithuanian team is developing a droplet-based technique for simultaneous mRNA and microRNA capture and sequencing in a single cell. The research is backed by European Union with USD 174,000 Horizon 2020 research grant.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

Real-Time- PCR (qPCR) accounted for the major market share in the technology segment in 2020 and is estimated to continue the trend during the forecast period.

The transcriptome sequencing technology showcases relatively high CAGR during the forecasted period.

The kits and reagents segment held the highest revenue share in 2020 owing to a high utilization rate of consumables during transcriptomic studies.

Microarrays have gained significant traction in recent years, as it is becoming a common approach for the measurement of thousands of messenger nucleic acid transcripts for gene expression.

The infectious diseases and pathogenesis segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020 and is anticipated to have a similar trend during the forecasted period.

Government institutes & academic centers dominated the end-user segment due to the increasing number of institutes and centers leveraging high throughput technologies for the effective and efficient process of ribonucleic acid analysis.

Read 160-page market research report, "RNA Analysis Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Instruments, Services), By Technology (qPCR, Microarray), By End-use (CROs, Hospitals & Clinics), By Application, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", published by Grand View Research.

RNA Analysis Market Growth & Trends

Such initiatives are anticipated to accelerate market growth in the near future. Ribonucleic acid transcriptome analysis enables the researchers to analyze the position of genes as well as the functional patterns of a specific gene in an organism. The method assists in evaluating every transcript's changing behavior at the development stage and assesses all the elements of a transcript, including messenger ribonucleic acid, non-coding ribonucleic acid, and micro ribonucleic acid, for identifying the transcriptional structure of genes.

The growing need for analyzing a huge number of genes to understand the gene-to-drug interactions is anticipated to enhance the application of transcriptomics technologies in discovery applications and drug development. For instance, transcriptome profiles of COVID-19 patients have been analyzed to examine the disease prognosis and management. Collaborations between research institutes for the use of transcriptomics in various applications would drive market growth.

For instance, in October 2021, National Cancer Institute and Caris Precision Oncology Alliance collaborated for medicine research initiatives. As a part of the partnership, Caris will offer detailed molecular insights across RNA (transcriptome), DNA (genome), and protein (proteome). North America was the top revenue-generating region in 2020 owing to the high investments in pharmaceutical and biotechnology research by corporations.

For instance, in September 2021, Illumina invested in seven genomics-based startups as part of the international accelerator program. This program will give startups access to Illumina's lab space, sequencing systems, and reagents. Asia Pacific is projected to register the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028 owing to the low-cost manufacturing services in the region that provide lucrative growth opportunities for the manufacturers.

RNA Analysis Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global RNA analysis market on the basis of technology, product, application, end-use, and region:

RNA Analysis Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

Real Time-PCR (qPCR) Technology

Microarray Technology

Sequencing Technology

Others

RNA Analysis Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

Instruments

Kits & Reagents

miRNA & siRNA



Reverse Transcriptases& RT-PCR



RNA Extraction & Purification



RNA Interference



Others

Services

RNA Analysis Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

Construction of RNA Expression Atlas

Epigenetics

Infectious Diseases and Pathogenesis

Alternative RNA Splicing

RNA Structure & Molecular Dynamics

Development & Delivery of RNA Therapeutics

Others

RNA Analysis End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

Government Institutes & Academic Centers

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Hospitals & Clinics

RNA Analysis Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



Italy



Spain



France

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

MEA

South Africa



Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players of RNA Analysis/Transcriptomics Market

Affymetrix, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Danaher Corporation

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Illumina, Inc.

Qiagen N V.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Merck KGAa

Promega

Eurofins

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:

Targeted DNA/RNA Sequencing Market - The global targeted DNA/RNA sequencing market size is expected to reach USD 15.9 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Targeted Sequencing has emerged as a key technology in life science research by enabling examination of a specific region of interest while keeping the seq. cost as well as the complexity of data under manageable limits.

The global targeted DNA/RNA sequencing market size is expected to reach by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Targeted Sequencing has emerged as a key technology in life science research by enabling examination of a specific region of interest while keeping the seq. cost as well as the complexity of data under manageable limits. miRNA Sequencing And Assay Market - The global miRNA sequencing and assay market size is expected to reach USD 597.8 million by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.0% from 2021 to 2028.

- The global miRNA sequencing and assay market size is expected to reach by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.0% from 2021 to 2028. microRNA Market - The global microRNA market size is expected to reach USD 3.6 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 19.8% from 2021 to 2028.

Browse through Grand View Research's Biotechnology Industry Research Reports.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Grand View Compass | Grand View Pipeline

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.