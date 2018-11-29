RNO1 Launches Their Revolve Program, Breakthrough Design-Subscription Model for Marketing, Product, and Founding Teams

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RNO1, a brand and digital agency with deep roots on the west coast, has launched their new Revolve program, which is a breakthrough design-subscription model for fast-moving brands. RNO1 crafted Revolve to be fluid and free-forming, fueling growth for marketing, product, and founding teams that need a true partner to work with hyper-focus.

"We are happy to have launched this new program, which will be a great asset to the many modern brands we work with," says Michael Gaizutis, founder and CEO of RNO1. "Through the Revolve program, we're aligned with our clients and adaptive to change as change happens. They have the value of knowing their brand tribe is engaging with them at multiple touchpoints, cross-channel, and delivering results."

Revolve offers clients a month-to-month engagement with no long-term commitments. It's built for the modern brand and team. There is real-time billing as RNO1 maps new solutions and strategies. RNO1 also believes in creating a return on design and digital where the brand can monetize and become highly marketable from cross-collective design and digital strategies.

RNO1 will also work closely with the client to ensure there is no scope creep as change happens. Everything is discussed and agreed upon ahead of actual work so all friction points are avoided. Engaging in the Revolve program also ensures that these clients are the priority. There is no wait, no need to get in line. Revolve program clients are the priority.

About RNO1

RNO1 is a brand and digital agency deep-rooted on the west coast, with a global edge. Partnering with startups, lifestyle, eCommerce and enterprise brands, the agency harnesses the power of great design to move people across touchpoints. For more information, visit RNO1.com.

