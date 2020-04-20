RNR Tire Express Announces Plans to Honor Deserving Mom with Annual Mother's Day Car Giveaway

From now until May 6, RNR encourages families, friends and loved ones to nominate standout moms across the nation. Nominations can include special stories of sacrifices, commitment and dedication to motherhood and more. On May 8, RNR will select one lucky mom to receive the ultimate surprise gift: a brand new 2020 Buick Encore customized with a new set of tires. Grand prize winner will be contacted on May 8. Participating locations include all 16 of RNR's corporately owned stores throughout Florida. A full list of participating stores and the nomination form can be found here .

"The goal of our annual Mother's Day Car Giveaway is to share a glimmer of hope and joy with a deserving mother and her family, and that is especially so important to continue in the current national state," said Larry Sutton, Founder of RNR. "Serving and positively impacting communities is at the core of the RNR Tire Express brand. Because mothers sacrifice so much for the life and wellbeing of their families and friends, we are so grateful for the opportunity to help support these superhero moms by giving back in a small way."

In addition to the car giveaway in Florida, RNR franchise owners across the southeast – in South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia and Tennessee – are hosting individual giveaways that honor deserving moms in the area with a brand-new set of Yokohama Tires valued up to $599 MSRP. Nominations can be made here. There will be one winner per participating location.

Founded in 2000, RNR has carved out a unique niche in the tire and wheel industry with its convenient, no hassle payment plans that fit each customer's budget. RNR offers and professionally installs high quality tires and custom wheels to a growing underserved market and has established a business model that allows clients to pay off name brand tires and wheels on a weekly or monthly plan that is affordable to them.

For more information about RNR or its franchise opportunity, please visit www.RNRfranchise.com.

About RNR Tire Express:

RNR Tire Express is a national franchise retailer of quality tires and custom wheels offered with convenient, no credit hassle payment plans designed to fit each customer's unique budgets. Established in 2000 by lease to purchase veteran, Larry Sutton, RNR has grown to 131 locations in 24 states. The brand was recently ranked No. 40 in Franchise Gator's Top 100 list. RNR is ranked No. 218 in Entrepreneur Magazine's 2019 Franchise 500 list and was also recognized by Inc. magazine as one of America's fastest-growing private companies. Most recently, RNR ranked No. 271 in Franchise Times magazine's top 500 largest franchises in 2019. RNR Tire Express is seeking qualified multi-unit franchisees to expand even further nationally with prime markets available throughout the country. For more information regarding the RNR franchise opportunity, please visit www.RNRfranchise.com.

Media Contact: Marissa Pasillas, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or (847) 945-1300

SOURCE RNR Tire Express

Related Links

http://www.rnrtires.com

