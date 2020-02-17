RNR Tire Express Inks 25-Unit Franchise Deal to Drive Midwest Expansion

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gearing up for rapid nationwide growth, RNR Tire Express (RNR), the nation's fastest-growing tire and custom wheel franchise, has signed an agreement to bring 25 new locations to Indiana over the next five years.

The first location will open in Anderson and Muncie this spring. The agreement will also bring RNR Tire Express to Kokomo, Marion and Fort Wayne. The new stores will be managed by Scott Robertson, an automotive industry and franchising veteran. Robertson's extensive 15+ years of automotive and franchising experience will be pivotal as the brand expands its presence across Indiana and bring the lease-to-purchase model to communities in the area.

"Indiana's positive economic climate and unique demographic makes it a perfect fit for RNR Tire Express," said Robertson. "We are looking forward to giving back to the community by bringing RNR's convenient, pay-as-you-go services and safe tires to the communities across Indianapolis."

RNR has carved out a unique niche in the tire and wheel industry with its convenient, no hassle payment plans to fit each client's budget. RNR offers and professionally installs high quality tires and custom wheels to a growing underserved market and has established a business model that allows clients to pay off name brand tires and wheels on a weekly or monthly plan that is affordable to them.

"As a brand based in the Southeast, we are thrilled to further develop across the Midwest on our mission to make safe tires and wheels accessible to communities across the nation," said Larry Sutton, Founder and President of RNR Tire Express. "We have no doubt that Scott and his team will help the brand make a positive impact on the local communities surrounding the greater Indianapolis area by offering convenient payment options and top-tier customer service."

With a corporate culture that allows franchise partners to have a high degree of entrepreneurial freedom and a proven record of same-store revenue growth for three consecutive years, RNR's proven model is a profitable and rewarding franchise investment. The initial franchise fee for RNR is $35,000 with the total single-unit investment ranging from $500,000 - $700,000. For more information on the RNR franchise opportunity, visit www.RNRfranchise.com.

About RNR Tire Express:

RNR Tire Express is a national franchise retailer of quality tires and custom wheels offered with convenient, no credit hassle payment plans designed to fit each customer's unique budgets. Established in 2000 by lease to purchase veteran, Larry Sutton, RNR has grown to 130 locations in 24 states. The brand was recently ranked No. 40 in Franchise Gator's Top 100 list. RNR is ranked No. 218 in Entrepreneur Magazine's 2019 Franchise 500 list and was also recognized by Inc. magazine as one of America's fastest-growing private companies. Most recently, RNR ranked No. 271 in Franchise Times magazine's top 500 largest franchises in 2019. RNR Tire Express is seeking qualified multi-unit franchisees to expand even further nationally with prime markets available throughout the country. For more information regarding the RNR franchise opportunity, please visit www.RNRfranchise.com.

