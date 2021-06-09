Road Freight Transportation Market in Europe 2021-2025 - DACHSER SE, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DSV Panalpina AS, among others to contribute to the market growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Download FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

The report on the road freight transportation market in Europe provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing e-commerce industry, increasing cross-border trade, and surging road freight, an integral part of intermodal transportation.

The road freight transportation market analysis in Europe includes product and geography segments. This study identifies road freight emerging as an integral part of intermodal transportation as one of the prime reasons driving the road freight transportation market growth in Europe during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The road freight transportation market in Europe covers the following areas:

Road Freight Transportation Market In Europe Sizing

Road Freight Transportation Market In Europe Forecast

Road Freight Transportation Market In Europe Analysis

Companies Mentioned

DACHSER SE

Deutsche Post DHL Group

DSV Panalpina AS

FedEx Corp.

GEODIS

XPO Logistics Inc.

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co. KG

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

Rhenus SE and Co. KG

Schenker AG

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Metals and mining - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Dangerous goods - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Germany - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Spain - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 UK - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

France - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Competitive scenario

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

