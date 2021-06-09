Road Freight Transportation Market in Europe 2021-2025 - DACHSER SE, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DSV Panalpina AS, among others to contribute to the market growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports
Jun 09, 2021, 06:05 ET
NEW YORK, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The road freight transportation market in Europe is poised to grow by $ 58.43 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period.
The report on the road freight transportation market in Europe provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing e-commerce industry, increasing cross-border trade, and surging road freight, an integral part of intermodal transportation.
The road freight transportation market analysis in Europe includes product and geography segments. This study identifies road freight emerging as an integral part of intermodal transportation as one of the prime reasons driving the road freight transportation market growth in Europe during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The road freight transportation market in Europe covers the following areas:
Road Freight Transportation Market In Europe Sizing
Road Freight Transportation Market In Europe Forecast
Road Freight Transportation Market In Europe Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- DACHSER SE
- Deutsche Post DHL Group
- DSV Panalpina AS
- FedEx Corp.
- GEODIS
- XPO Logistics Inc.
- Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co. KG
- Kuehne + Nagel International AG
- Rhenus SE and Co. KG
- Schenker AG
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Metals and mining - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Dangerous goods - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Germany - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Spain - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- UK - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- France - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Competitive scenario
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
