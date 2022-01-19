Road Freight Transportation Market in Europe to Record 1.20% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | Deutsche Post DHL Group opened its New Logistics Hub at Malpensa airport in March 2021 | Technavio

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Road Freight Transportation Market in Europe is expected to increase by USD 58.43 billion from 2020 to 2025, at an accelerated CAGR of 3%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Rest of Europe will register the highest growth rate of 30% among the other regions. Poland is the key market for Road Freight Transportation in the Rest of Europe. However, market growth in Rest of Europe will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

Vendor Insights-

The Road Freight Transportation Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as incorporating green logistics and digital transformation to compete in the market.

Moreover, vendors are investing extensively in joint ventures and acquisitions to capture a major share of the road freight transportation market in Europe and expand their presence in new regions. With the rise in demand for logistics, most vendors are opting for strategic alliances for enhancing their market presence and consumer base.

However, intense competition among the vendors in the road freight transportation has significantly resulted in the increased number of strategic mergers and acquisitions (M&A) over the past years.

Regional Market Outlook

The Road Freight Transport market share growth in Rest of Europe will be significant during the forecast period, having Poland as its key market. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the market growth in other regions.

The geographic position of Italy and its connectivity to major European countries have been the primary factory for a large number of vendors in the region over the forecast period. Moreover, the Italian government and European Investment Bank are financing various projects to increase as well as maintain road connectivity in Italy and across Europe. Out of nine transnational corridors, four Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) networks cross Italy, thereby making it one of the important freight hubs in Europe.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Growth in global trucking market:

Increase in volume of goods transport:

The volume of goods transportation is expected to increase constantly in line with the long-run growth in the global economy. Moreover, the logistic explosion in the emerging countries is expected to be on a large scale. Also, globalization is encouraging the transportation of large volumes of goods domestically and internationally, which is estimated to drive the global trucking market and road freight transport in Europe during the forecast period.

Road Freight an integral part of intermodal transportation Market Trend:

Using various modes of transports:

Usage of various modes of transport for shipping single or multiple shipments through the same source. Roads are used to transfer the shipments to either rail or sea terminals, as they may not be directly connected to the shipper. Intermodal transportation is dominated by railroad shipment as all the ports are may not be accessed through water channels. Moreover, it has been noticed that the road-water intermodal freight transportation is gaining a global popularity.

Road Freight Transportation Market Scope in Europe Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 58.43 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.20 Regional analysis Germany, Spain, UK, France, and Rest of Europe Performing market contribution Rest of Europe at 30% Key consumer countries Germany, France, Spain, UK, and Poland Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled DACHSER SE, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., GEODIS, XPO Logistics Inc., Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co. KG, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Rhenus SE and Co. KG, and Schenker AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

