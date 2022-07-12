Road Freight Transportation Market Size in North America to Grow by USD 103.29 billion, FedEx Corp. and Ryder System Inc. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: The need to increase operational efficiency is driving the growth of the market. An increase in fleet operating costs because of a rise in vehicle and fuel prices has created the need for increased operational efficiency. Companies rely more on intermodal transportation for the shipment of automotive parts, consumer goods, and heavy vehicles. The main reasons for the increased use of intermodal transportation are improved efficiency, cost reduction, and environmental impact. It offers many advantages over other modes of transportation.

Market Challenge: The operational impact of new regulations is challenging the growth of the market. These regulations include compliance with security, federal driver safety regulations, carbon emission standards, state taxes on diesel fuel, and state or federal environmental standards. Compliance with these regulations requires a lot of clerical work and delays the movement of goods and vehicles.

Market Segmentation

The road freight transportation market in North America is segmented by type (full truckload and less-than truckload) and geography (US, Canada, and Mexico). The US will be the leading region with 86% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of the region will be driven by factors such as the increasing production capacity of industries that require the transportation of freight.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

CMA CGM Group - The company offers freight management and contract logistics services for road freight transportation.

FedEx Corp. - The company offers transportation infrastructure and modern infrastructure for road freight transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. - The company offers access to 11,000 private owned assets to give customers the ability to utilize dropped equipment and improve their supply chain efficiency for road freight transportation.

Ryder System Inc. - The company offers a dedicated transportation solution with outsourced fleet management for road freight transportation.

Schneider National Inc. - The company offers dry van truckload services for road freight transportation.

Road Freight Transportation Market In North America Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.31% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 103.29 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.10 Regional analysis US, Canada, and Mexico Performing market contribution US at 86% Key consumer countries US and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled CMA CGM Group, FedEx Corp., J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., Old Dominion Freight Line Inc., Ryder System Inc., Schneider National Inc., United Parcel Service Inc., XPO Logistics Inc., and Yellow Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Full truckload - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Less-than truckload - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

US - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Canada - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

CMA CGM Group

FedEx Corp.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.

Ryder System Inc.

Schneider National Inc.

United Parcel Service Inc.

XPO Logistics Inc.

Yellow Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

