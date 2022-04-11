ROAD-RAGE SHOOTINGS HAVE DOUBLED DURING THE PANDEMIC

According to former NYPD Detective Mike Sapraicone, founder and president of Squad Security, Inc. , it is quite likely a variety of factors are contributing to the increase. These include stress associated with COVID, high prices due to inflation, and a laxer criminal justice system, whereby many criminals believe there will be little or no consequences for their actions.

Sapraicone says the first step in avoiding road-rage begins before you even get in your in your car. "If some things in life haven't been going well and you're under some degree of stress, recognize it could affect your driving," said Sapraicone. "Take a deep breath and remind yourself you want to get from point A to point B in the most uneventful way possible. Turn on some music that will help you stay calm.

"If you encounter an aggressive driver on the road, let it go and don't engage," adds Sapraicone. "Avoid confrontations in common trouble spots, such as where lanes merge. If someone violates the 'alternate feed' credo, just let them in and back off. Responding with your own aggressive act will only escalate the situation."

Sapraicone says riding in left lanes on highways could anger someone who wants to pass you and go faster. "Remember you're not the highway patrol," he says. "Just move to the right and let the vehicle behind you pass."

It is important to have access to your phone in case you need to call authorities, so keep it on and make sure its voice commands are activated. Know where the nearest police station and hospital is in the event you're being followed by another driver, especially one who has displayed or fired a gun.

While the report centers on incidents where guns were fired, Sapraicone says it's reasonable to conclude overall occurrences of road-rage have risen significantly. These include situations where vehicles are damaged and noses are bloodied. He adds that road-rage incidents are often easily avoidable. "In many cases, it takes two to tango. Swallow your pride and move on."

About Squad Security, Inc. (squadsecurity.com)

Established in 1992, Squad Security, Inc. began operating in New York and expanded operations opening full-service offices in Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, and London. Since its inception the company has developed into a progressive, well-structured organization, offering a wide range of security and investigative solutions to multinational clients. Based in Uniondale, NY, the agency was founded by Michael D. Sapraicone, a retired first-grade NYPD detective and frequent commentator on security issues for major news media outlets. He also hosts "Street Smart" on Long Island News Radio.

Media Contact:

Joe Carella

Joseph J. Carella Associates Inc.

Public Relations—212-262-8800

[email protected]

SOURCE Squad Security, Inc.