Road Runner Sports Launches Revolutionary 3D Fit Drone Technology for the Perfect Shoe Fit

One of the biggest breakthroughs in the shoe-fitting industry in recent years, the 3D Fit Drone is the newest technological addition to the Road Runner Sports Perfect Fit Zone , an exclusive in-store shoe fitting experience that's completely free, and quickly and easily finds perfect-fitting shoes, socks and custom insoles for runners and walkers in under 10 minutes. With one in seven people experiencing foot problems in relation to poor-fitting shoes as reported by the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons , Road Runner Sports is dedicated to improving customers' running and walking experience with its innovative shoe-fitting system.

"Road Runner Sports has fit more than 2.8 million runners and walkers over the past 10 years," says Mike Gotfredson, Jr., president of Road Runner Sports. "We're committed to banishing bad-fitting shoes and keeping runners, walkers and gym-goers alike comfortable and pain free. That's why we've developed the new 3D Fit Drone as part of the Road Runner Sports Perfect Fit Zone."

Available at all 40 Road Runner Sports stores across the county, Road Runner Sports' highly-trained Fit Experts guide customers through the Perfect Fit Zone. The six-step system includes:

Meet and Greet: Fit Experts get to know each and every customer with a series of introductory questions to better understand fitness activities and goals, shoe fit likes and dislikes, and any current aches and pains. 3D Fit Drone: Customers step on the 3D foot scanner to generate an accurate three-dimensional scan of their feet, which captures six critical foot measurements, including foot size, length, width, arch height, instep and heel width, along with a map of balance and pressure points. Slow-Motion Video Analysis: Customers then walk or jog on a treadmill for a slow-motion video and biomechanical analysis, measuring foot flexibility, gait and stride. Results Review: Fit Experts guide customers through their results and customize a plan that will help customers achieve a better, stronger, more comfortable run or walk. Custom Insole Fitting: Customers are then molded for custom insoles to create the ultimate comfort and support for their feet. Try On: Fit Experts guide customers through the try-on experience, sharing shoe and sock recommendations to help find their perfect fit in under 10 minutes.

"Every foot is unique, which makes the fit of a shoe so important no matter the activity," said Todd Velazquez, Perfect Fit Zone Director at Road Runner Sports. "We know shopping for running shoes can get complicated, especially when you start to consider all options from brand to shoe type. Our new 3D Fit Drone is the answer to everyone's shoe fitting woes, simplifying the entire fitting process and making it incredibly easy to find the right shoe for every customer."

To ensure customers feel confident about their purchases, Road Runner Sports backs up the Perfect Fit Zone with the 90-Day VIP Perfect Fit Promise, which allows VIP Family Members to put their new shoes, socks and insoles to the test for 90 days. If customers aren't loving their perfect fit after three months, Road Runner Sports will help customers find the right pair or give their money back.

For more information about Road Runner Sports, the Perfect Fit Zone and the new 3D Fit Drone, visit www.roadrunnersports.com.

About Road Runner Sports

Founded in Michael Gotfredson's garage in 1983, Road Runner Sports has grown to become the leading American retailer of running gear, specializing in helping people who run, train and work out find perfect fitting shoes to remain injury-free and feeling great. Road Runner Sports is headquartered in San Diego, Calif. with more than 40 retail stores across California, Oregon, Washington, Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Georgia, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Maryland and Ohio. For more information about Road Runner Sports, visit http://www.roadrunnersports.com/retail.

