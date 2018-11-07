"Road to Early Detection" Campaign Travels to Brooklyn NY

Treating brain tumors while they are still small may significantly increase the chance of a cure and offer more treatment options. Early detection is the best insurance, today, that treatment will be effective and that more lives can be saved.

Today, more than 800,000 people in the U.S. will be diagnosed with a brain or central nervous system tumor. And over a million people are living with brain tumors that have yet to be detected. As much as 40% of all other cancers later develop a brain matastases.

Brain scan data gathered through BTF's initiative will be analyzed by experts at Columbia University Medical Center and the Mailman School of Public Health in NYC in conjunction with Weill Cornell and NY Presbyterian Hospital. The research component of this campaign may shed new light on the causes and sources of brain cancer and help make treatment more effective when caught early.

BTF brings its nationwide initiative, Road To Early Detection – Sponsor-A-City Campaign to Brooklyn, NY. BTF's groundbreaking project was launched in 2008 to provide early detection of brain tumors. The Brooklyn visit is sponsored by the Michael D. Ratner Center for the Early Detection of Cancer. Bruce Ratner established the center in memory of his brother, Michael, who passed away in 2016. Bruce has since worked together with BTF to help advance the campaign for the early detection of brain tumors.

BTF'S Mobile MRI Unit – 70 Ft. Tractor Trailer Housing an MRI – will be parked in two different locations during the week-long visit.

Tuesday, November 13, 12:15pm - at MetroTech Plaza/Walk in front of MetroTech 5. Meet Bruce Ratner, NY area public officials, community representatives, the Brain Tumor Foundation (BTF) Board Chairman, as they address the need for early detection of brain tumors and other cancers.

Scans are available by appointment only and can be scheduled by calling:

844-BTF-SCAN (844-283-7226) or visit www.btfscanbk.org

For sponsorship opportunities, please call 212-265-2401.

The Brain Tumor Foundation is a not-for-profit organization established in 1998 that guides and supports patients and their families during the turbulent times when their lives are touched by a brain tumor while highlighting the importance of early detection. BTF offers support groups, medical referrals and informational programs. For additional information please visit: www.braintumorfoundation.org

