Road to Zero Coalition Now Accepting Applications for 2019 Safe System Innovation Grants

ITASCA, Ill., Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Road to Zero Coalition, managed by the National Safety Council, is pleased to announce applications are now being accepted for the 2019 Safe System Innovation Grants. The grants, now in their third year, are open to organizations with innovative approaches to making roadways safer and eliminating preventable roadway deaths – the mission of the Road to Zero coalition. Applications will be accepted through Jan. 25, 2019, with winners announced in the spring.

"More than 100 people die on U.S. roads every day, and we need workable ideas from all stakeholders to bring that number down to zero by 2050," said Deborah A.P. Hersman, president and CEO at the National Safety Council. "We are sure this year's grant applicants will present innovative solutions to reduce roadway deaths, prevent injuries and make driving a safer experience for all road users."

The 11 second-year grant recipients were:

America Walks in partnership with the University of North Carolina Highway Safety Research Center (UNC-HSRC)

in partnership with the Highway Safety Research Center (UNC-HSRC) Bicycle Colorado

Center for Latino Progress – CPRF

City of Boston Mayor's Office of New Urban Mechanics

Mayor's Office of New Urban Mechanics Institute of Transportation Engineers in partnership with the Vision Zero Network

Lorrain County Public Health

National Complete Streets Coalition, Smart Growth America

National Opinion Research Center (NORC) at the University of Chicago

Texas A&M University Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering in collaboration with Houston Methodist Hospital

Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering in collaboration with Houston Methodist Hospital University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB Youth Safety Lab) in collaboration with Safe Kids Worldwide

(UAB Youth Safety Lab) in collaboration with Safe Kids Worldwide University of Michigan

To qualify for a Safe System Innovation Grant, an organization needs to clearly explain how its program will reduce roadway crashes, set a timeframe for the reduction, outline how the program will be evaluated and detail how the organization intends to reach its target audience, among other elements.

The Road to Zero initiative was launched in October 2016 by the U.S. Department of Transportation, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the Federal Highway Administration, Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration and the National Safety Council.

For more information about the Road to Zero, please visit nsc.org/roadtozero.

About the National Safety Council

The National Safety Council (nsc.org) is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to eliminate preventable deaths at work, in homes and communities, and on the road through leadership, research, education and advocacy. Founded in 1913 and chartered by Congress, NSC advances this mission by partnering with businesses, government agencies, elected officials and the public in areas where we can make the most impact.

Connect with NSC:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

SOURCE National Safety Council

Related Links

http://www.nsc.org

