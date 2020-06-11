Road Trip to Luxury to Cinnamon Shore on the Texas Coast

PORT ARANSAS, Texas, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With global travel on hold or canceled, Texans are looking for vacation destinations closer to home. And they do not have to look far or settle for less. Consider a feature on "Road Trips to Luxury" about easy-to-drive-to destinations right here in Texas—with Cinnamon Shore as the obvious choice for the coastal destination!

"Road Trip to Luxury"

There's an idyllic community on the Texas Coast that combines all the resort amenities a family could want—a broad and breezy beach, luxury accommodations, gorgeous pools, great dining options, family-friendly activities—all without the slog of a drive to Florida or boarding a plane.

New-found luxury on the Texas Coast

Luxury hasn't always been synonymous with the Texas Coast. But that changed when Cinnamon Shore was established in 2008 on the outskirts of Port Aransas, Texas. The master-planned community nestled behind protective dunes on the Gulf Coast now boasts almost 300 high-end beach residences that serve as second homes and vacation rentals.

What Sets Cinnamon Shore Apart

The epitome of the New Urbanist architectural movement, Cinnamon Shore is a walkable village that offers the charm of small-town America. Front porches lined with rockers recall the best of Southern architectural traditions, while paver sidewalks and pocket parks promote a neighborly feel. Cottage-style details reminiscent of the grand, old East Coast beach homes that line the Atlantic Coast, help the new community feel rooted to the past. And great dining options, fitness classes, and a roster of activities and events year-round keep guests entertained when they're not enjoying the beachfront.

Resort highlights include:

Easy beach access over three, visually striking dune crossovers.

Three community pools: The Dune Pool, which hosts paddleboard yoga in a palm-lined setting; Kiera's Pool, with an infinity edge looking to scenic Lake Gavin; and Stillwater Pool, heated year-round.

Great on-site dining options: upscale Mediterranean-style Lisabella's Bistro; family-friendly Dylan's Coal Oven Pizzeria, way more than a pizza parlor; and Coffee Waves, with a premium selection of java, smoothies, and breakfast fare.

Entertainment and activities: Live Music concerts on an outdoor stage; Movies Under the Stars on grassy Town Center; Yoga on the Beach; Paddleboard Yoga at The Dune Pools; Pilates on the Deck around Kiera's Pool; Beach Bonfire Set-up; Bike Rentals; Fishing Gear rentals; and more.

Two community lakes: Lake Colby, fully stocked with a fishing pier for everyone to use, and Lake Gavin.

Fitness Center, a stand-alone facility with plenty of equipment accessible to all guests.

In-car Check-In and On-Site Property Management for quick solutions to any maintenance needs during a stay.

Make Cinnamon Shore part of your Travel Coverage!

If you are planning any features on drivable destinations, consider featuring Cinnamon Shore as the go-to coastal vacation spot for luxury. Nearly built-out and thriving, the development has started a quickly rising sister community just about one mile away. Cinnamon Shore South is making the Cinnamon Shore lifestyle available to even more Texans. Work on its incredible pool complex is under way and first homes have finished in time for summer rentals. Guests at Cinnamon Shore South have full access to all the amenities at Cinnamon Shore, nearby. In the meantime, Cinnamon Shore is a bustling, festive place for coastal getaways year-round—and we are following CDC guidance on sanitizing and social distancing.

For more information, visit cinnamonshore.com.

Cinnamon Shore. Tradition Starts Here.

