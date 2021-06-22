Road warrior: Hyzon Motors passes durability test for Australian mining company, delivering the world's first hydrogen-powered coach fleet

Fortescue Metals Group has contracted for up to 10 of Hyzon's custom-built coaches in the Christmas Creek mining hub, where summer temperatures commonly exceed 110 degrees. The endurance road test demonstrated the capability, effectiveness and strength of fuel cell stacks being discharged and recharged repetitively in harsh conditions.

The Hyzon-Fortescue collaboration is the latest sign of increasing industrial and commercial transition to hydrogen mobility and it comes as New York-based Hyzon readies for a public listing soon on Nasdaq via business combination with Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DCRB).

Fortescue expressed interest in Hyzon's proprietary fuel cell technology using hydrogen gas – for which emissions are limited to water vapor – to replace a fleet of diesel vehicles for transporting workers around remote mining sites. The switch is an integral part of the resource company's plans to reduce emissions, diversify its energy mix and become carbon neutral by 2030. The Hyzon coaches for Fortescue will mark the world's first hydrogen-powered coach fleet.

Hyzon CEO Craig Knight said that passing the durability phase - the equivalent of driving more than seven times straight from New York to Miami - demonstrated anew that its vehicles are clean, powerful and uniquely suited for long haul and high utilization back-to-base transport. The coaches have a range up to 800km before refueling.

"We applaud Fortescue Metals Group for its continued commitment to a zero-emission future and we look forward to playing a key role in its transition to hydrogen mobility," Knight said. "The Pilbara region, one of the most prolific mining areas of Australia and the world, is a harsh landscape. Our coaches can handle the rugged terrain, and hydrogen technology can serve as a viable alternative to traditional commercial mobility in even the toughest parts of the globe."

At current estimates, Australia has about 2,000 coaches, and the Hyzon vehicles will be the first in the country using hydrogen-powered fuel cell technology. The global coach and bus market tops $87.5 billion.

About Hyzon Motors Inc.

Headquartered in Rochester, N.Y., with U.S. operations also in Chicago and Detroit, and international operations in the Netherlands, Singapore, Australia and China, Hyzon is a leader in hydrogen mobility. Hyzon is a pure-play hydrogen mobility company with an exclusive focus on hydrogen in the commercial vehicle market. Utilizing hydrogen fuel cell technology, Hyzon aims to supply zero-emission heavy duty trucks and buses to customers in North America, Europe and around the world. The company is contributing to the escalating adoption of hydrogen vehicles through its demonstrated technology advantage, leading fuel cell performance and history of rapid innovation. Visit www.hyzonmotors.com.

About Fortescue Metals Group

A proud West Australian company, Fortescue Metals Group is a global leader in the iron ore industry, recognised for its culture, innovation and industry-leading development of world class infrastructure and mining assets. Underpinned by its strong operating performance and balance sheet, Fortescue Metals Group is reinvesting in the business, returning capital to shareholders and investing in growth. Together with Fortescue Future Industries, Fortescue Metals Group is focused on supporting the global energy transition, harnessing the world's renewable energy sources to produce green hydrogen and develop other green industry opportunities.

