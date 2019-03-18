Road Warrior Tires Proudly Announces Their New Production Facility in Vietnam

WATERTOWN, Mass., March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Road Warrior Tires proudly announces the new production facility in Vietnam. The same excellence and reliability that you know and count on are now available on our loader and large truck tires manufactured in Vietnam exclusively for Road Warrior Tires. Due to growing customer demand and the desire to deliver the highest-quality product while maintaining the best value pricing, Road Warrior Tires now offers three global sources for manufacturing. Our Vietnam facility is a state-of-the-art factory with an experienced production engineering and manufacturing team committed to outstanding product quality control standards. With the ability to produce and deliver our entire family of Road Warrior products, production will continue to grow the business and meet the customers' demand for product.

12-16.5 Road Warrior 14 Ply

Although China continues to be the largest exporter of truck tires to the United States, imports from Vietnam will continue to increase in an effort to avoid exceedingly heavy tariffs and to keep prices low. In addition to tariffs, projected increases in prices for raw materials will force a rise in most major brands. Road Warrior Tires is working globally to maintain the best possible prices for entire range of heavy truck tires.

When you demand high performance, high-abrasion resistance, durability and maximum value for dollar, Road Warrior offers a full range of high-performance tires for the agricultural, construction, hauling and large truck industries. We work 24/7 to maintain brand quality, value pricing and stellar customer service that customers expect.

What to expect in 2019

Anti-dumping and countervailing taxes on Chinese Imports have both increased to what most manufacturers consider to be unsustainable. The U.S. Department of Commerce has imposed duties ranging from approximately 20-60 percent for countervailing and approximately nine to 23 percent anti-dumping tax.

-- Countervailing taxes (CVD) are meant to level the playing field when the exporting country offers tax incentives and subsidies to their country's manufacturers.

-- Anti-dumping duty (ADD) is a tariff our government imposes on imports that are believed to be exported (dumped) at much lower prices than it charges for the product in its domestic market.

Politically, stateside manufacturers continue to urge Congress to OPPOSE a bill that would limit the president's ability to levy taxes against foreign goods - great for the big tire and truck manufacturers but could undermine the ability of smaller manufacturers and importers to continue to bite into their market share.

Meanwhile, Thailand and other natural rubber exporters are expected to cut back on exports by several thousand tons in an effort to increase the currently depressed price for natural rubber.

Road Warrior Market Position - 11R24.5

Road Warrior will continue to focus on Bobcat tires, large truck, farm, construction and loader tires. We have opened three warehouses nationally, (Los Angeles, Houston and Boston) in order to maintain fast ship practices and exceptional customer service. We have diversified internationally to minimize price fluctuations in response to increases in raw material prices and tariffs. We work 24/7 to continue to bring you the best product at the best price with the best customer service.

Please call or check out our website at: www.roadwarriortires.com

Media Contact:

David Abotbool

Phone: 617-926-5707

Email: dabotbool@aol.com

Related Images

12-16-5-road-warrior-14-ply.jpg

12-16.5 Road Warrior 14 Ply

12-16.5 Road Warrior 14 Ply

6-00-16-knk33-road-warrior-farm.jpg

6.00-16 KNK33 Road Warrior Farm Tires

6.00-16 KNK33 Road Warrior Farm Tires

6-00-16-road-warrior-farm-tires.jpg

6.00-16 Road Warrior Farm Tires

6.00-16 Road Warrior Farm Tires 8 Ply

12-16-5-road-warrior-rims-and-tires.jpg

12-16.5 Road Warrior Rims and Tires

12-16.5 Road Warrior Rims and Tires

Related Links

AGRICULTURE TIRES

Bobcat Tires

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GRlbIxk1ifg

SOURCE Road Warrior Tires

Related Links

http://www.roadwarriortires.com

