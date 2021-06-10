'Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge' Returns Saturday, Aug. 14 -- A Homecoming for Legal Street Racing

Returning to kick off cruise week for 2021, MotorTrend Presents Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge is back with legal street drags on iconic Woodward Avenue.

For the sixth year, Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge returns as the traditional kick off to the Motor City's weeklong celebration of classic cars and car culture with legal street drag racing, classic and modern muscle car show, exhilarating interactive experiences and immersive, fun-filled activities at M1 Concourse in Pontiac, Michigan. Unlike any other event in the world, drivers of the fastest street-legal drag cars in America have the opportunity to drag race in front of spectators on historic Woodward Avenue as it is transformed from a street into a sanctioned, 1/8-mile drag strip.

"Roadkill Nights — legal street racing powered by Dodge — is back this summer," said Tim Kuniskis, Dodge Brand Chief Executive Officer - Stellantis. "Our Brotherhood of Muscle spoke — screamed, actually — that they were ready for it to return, so we're doing it. Plus, this year we're going to take it up a notch with a TV-versus-online build-and-race challenge. The 'build rules' are going to be really loose, so we should see some serious hardware being built to find out who's faster: the TV or the Internet stars."

Also returning for 2021 are Dodge thrill and drift rides in Challenger and Charger SRT Hellcats, where participants can go for the rides of their lives as the supercharged HEMI® cuts the tires loose on the M1 Concourse skidpad and north loop portion of the track. Other returning fan favorites include the high-octane virtual head-to-head racing in Dodge Challenger SRT Demon simulators; classic and modern muscle car show; dyno testing; "Roadkill" stunts; flamethrower, wheelstander, pro-mod exhibitions; family-friendly activities; and an eclectic array of food truck offerings (subject to change).

Roadkill Nights is shifting gears this year with a new celebrity showdown format providing four popular automotive social media influencers each with a Dodge Hellcat, $10,000 in cash for car modifications and one task: build drag racing machines capable of besting Eric Malone, star of MotorTrend's series "Fastest Cars in the Dirty South," in a drag race. Nothing compares to the pure adrenaline of a driver hitting the gas on a 1/8-mile straightaway and MotorTrend will capture it all this year within a one-hour "Roadkill Showdown Special" to air on MotorTrend's streaming service and on MotorTrend TV.

"After a COVID-19 hiatus in 2020, we are proud to partner with Dodge and bring back for our fans Roadkill Nights," said Eric Schwab, MotorTrend Group's Group SVP, Head of Revenue and Partnerships. "If you've ever dreamed of watching street-legal drag racing down Woodward Avenue, come to our event! We have Dodge thrill rides, a car show and street-legal drag racing. It's going to be an absolutely epic day for anyone with a passion for cars!"

Gates will be open for MotorTrend Presents Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge on Saturday, August 14 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Drag racing starts at 11 a.m.

For those unable to attend Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge, there will be a livestream feed across a variety of channels, so everyone can experience the excitement as the event unfolds, including:

Registration Information

Additional information and details are coming soon, including spectator tickets, car show registration, participant registration for drag racing and an extensive range of packages, at hotrod.com/events/roadkillnights.

Automotive super fans will be able to attend and take part in this year's ultimate car festival. Final capacity limits, rules and regulations will be in accordance with state and local health department guidelines.

Roadkill Nights is an event produced by ROADKILL, a brand of MotorTrend Group, with a hit show that delivers a one-of-a-kind taste of "Automotive Chaos Theory" on the MotorTrend App and MotorTrend TV.

For more information on Roadkill and Roadkill Nights, follow facebook.com/roadkillshow and twitter.com/roadkillshow. Fans can follow the action for Roadkill Nights with hashtags #RoadkillNights and #PoweredByDodge.

Street racing can have serious legal and safety risks. Both ROADKILL and Dodge want enthusiasts to enjoy performance driving in a safe, controlled environment, run by professionals with vehicle safety inspections, driver evaluations and track safety.

ROADKILL

The ROADKILL brand delivers a one-of-a-kind taste of "Automotive Chaos Theory" and features authentic gearheads David Freiburger and Mike Finnegan in a variety of mediums, including Roadkill Nights branded events, and Roadkill, Roadkill Extra, Roadkill Garage, and Roadkill's Junkyard Gold shows, available on the MotorTrend App.



MotorTrend Group

MotorTrend Group is the largest automotive media company in the world, bringing together Discovery's MotorTrend TV and a vast automotive digital, direct-to-consumer, social, and live event portfolio, including MOTORTREND, HOT ROD, ROADKILL, AUTOMOBILE, and more than 20 other industry-leading brands. With a monthly audience of 26 million across web, TV, and print, and 110 million social followers, culminating in 1.3 billion monthly impressions across all platforms, the company encompasses television's #1 network for automotive superfans, a leading automotive YouTube Channel, and the MotorTrend App, the only auto-dedicated subscription video-on-demand service. MotorTrend serves to embrace, entertain, and empower the motoring world.

Dodge//SRT

For more than 100 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Their influence continues today as Dodge shifts into high gear with muscle cars and SUVs that deliver unrivaled performance in each of the segments where they compete.

2021 marks the year that Dodge is distilled into a pure performance brand, offering Hellcat-powered, 700-plus-horsepower SRT versions of every model across the lineup. For the 2021 model year, Dodge delivers the drag-strip dominating 807-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock, the new 797-horsepower Dodge Charger SRT Redeye, the most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan in the world, and the new 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, the most powerful SUV ever. Combined, these three muscle cars make Dodge the industry's most powerful brand, offering more horsepower than any other American brand across its entire lineup.

In 2020, Dodge was named the "#1 Brand in Initial Quality," making it the first domestic brand ever to rank No. 1 in the J.D. Power Initial Quality Study (IQS). The Dodge brand also ranked No. 1 in the J.D. Power APEAL Study (mass market). These results are historic because it marks the first time a domestic brand has earned top spots in both J.D. Power studies in the same year.

Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

Follow Dodge and company news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Dodge brand: www.dodge.com

DodgeGarage: www.dodgegarage.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/dodge

Instagram: www.instagram.com/dodgeofficial

Twitter: www.twitter.com/dodge and @StellantisNA

YouTube: www.youtube.com/dodge, https://www.youtube.com/StellantisNA

SOURCE Stellantis