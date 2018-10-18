Roadrunner Freight Named to the Inbound Logistics Top 100 Trucking Company List

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Roadrunner Freight, a business unit of Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. ("Roadrunner" or the "company") (NYSE: RRTS), has been named a Top 100 Trucking Company by Inbound Logistics. The annual list is based on fleet size, number of drivers, service capabilities, operational scope and areas of expertise.

"We are extremely proud of our placement on the Top 100 Trucking Company List," said Frank Hurst, President of Roadrunner Freight. "Our continuous focus on technology enhancements and an improved customer experience is positioning us as a LTL carrier of choice. We are committed to providing customers with an economical offering in the long-haul metro-to-metro market and we are extremely excited about the network improvements we continue to make. I would like to take this opportunity to thank our team members, company drivers and independent contractors for their hard work and support."

"This is another testament of the tremendous response we have seen from our customers due to the laser focus of our team on enhancing our service and technology capabilities," said Joseph Toussaint, Vice President of Sales at Roadrunner Freight. "Our commitment to every shipment being delivered on-time and on-budget has helped us land on this list for yet another year."

Roadrunner Freight has more than 2,000 team members, company drivers and independent contractors, 1,900 trailers, 1,000 trucks and processes roughly 7,000 LTL shipments per day, all of which combined to earn the recognition as a Top 100 Trucking Company.

About Roadrunner Freight

Roadrunner Freight is a business unit within Roadrunner's LTL segment providing long-haul metro-to-metro Less-than-Truckload services across the United States. Committed to providing reliable, customer focused and cost-effective LTL services, Roadrunner Freight services all major U.S. metro markets. For more information, please visit rrts.com/freight.

About Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems is a leading asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics service provider offering a full suite of solutions under the Roadrunner®, Active On-Demand® and Ascent Global Logistics® brands. The Roadrunner brand offers less-than-truckload, temperature controlled and intermodal services. Active On-Demand offers premium mission critical air and ground transportation solutions. Ascent Global Logistics offers domestic freight management, retail consolidation, international freight forwarding and customs brokerage. For more information, please visit Roadrunner's websites, www.rrts.com and www.ascentgl.com.

